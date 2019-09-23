Every day, police and firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to rescue people, most of whom are strangers to them, in dangerous situations.
It takes a special kind of person to show that sort of bravery, to put your own life on the line to save another. It’s why our society has always held the men and women who serve in these positions in high regard.
We don’t expect the same from the average citizen. Maybe it’s because we’re self-aware enough to realize we might falter in the face of danger. Maybe it’s because deep down we know we’d be too scared to risk intervening in life-threatening situations. Maybe it’s because too many of us are just apathetic about the lives of others.
Ashley Cox was driving south on Fountain Street on the morning of Sept. 15 when she saw a man grabbing a woman by the back of the hair. The woman was carrying an infant, who the man grabbed with his other hand.
Cox told police she was “terrified” the man was going to hurt the child. So she stopped her car and got out and yelled at the man. Cox said the man ran away when she told him she was going to call the police.
The woman, who was the man’s fiancée, had a scratch on her neck and a swollen upper lip. The woman’s 5-month-old daughter, fortunately, had no injuries when checked out at a local hospital.
Cox did not know the man. She had never met the woman or her child.
But Cox took it upon herself to come to their aid. She went into the situation not knowing whether the man might have a gun or a knife. She didn’t know how dangerous he might be.
Cox simply saw a woman and child in need and acted with the bravery we all hope we could have but so few of us possess.
For that, she deserves our admiration.
