“Stand on your principles or stand on your head.” This quote was in the signature line of my mentor’s personal AOL emails.
I’m reflecting more on Gov. Frank O’Bannon because Sept. 13 was the 20th anniversary of his passing.
When I got out of college in 1995, I wanted to change the world. I had dreams of working in Washington, D.C.; however, so does every idealistic political science major when they get out of school. At the age of 23, you can be more idealistic than at 51 years of age.
Moving to Indiana and working for his campaign as his driver and staffer was what I needed. Looking back, it was a graduate degree in what our politics should be and what we should have in an elected official.
While we traversed 75,000 miles in a car together he taught me the importance of listening, staying true to your beliefs, serving with humility, compromising and always being on time.
When it came to listening, Gov. O’Bannon remind me to never assume what someone might be thinking; listen to them and their stories. Sometimes, a solution can come up because it was something you did not think of, or that person has an experience that you did not.
I guess this came from his years serving in the state senate, where he would work with all parties to develop solutions. If we talk over one another, nothing can get accomplished.
Sure, 20 years ago, there was no social media. Today, people can go off on a tangent at any time. We’re entertained by “news show” hosts and guests giving their point of view with little differentiating opinion; it is just an echo chamber.
However, if we listened more to other points of view, maybe we could overcome some of what divides us. It doesn’t mean we will agree, but it helps you understand where they are coming from.
Gov. O’Bannon was the person you saw on TV. He grew up in the small town of Corydon, and those life lessons stuck with him. He realized that no matter what his elected position, the governor was the caretaker of that office, and he wanted to lift up all that he represented.
It didn’t matter where you came from, you could be living in public housing or a mansion on Geist Reservoir; he treated everyone respectfully. He wanted to make Indiana a better place to work, live and raise a family.
When elected to office, he always wanted to make the most of the time he was graced to occupy. When it came to compromise, he did not see that as a weakness. He saw it as a strength. It is a shame that our politics today have become so bitter that if a member of one party is seen in a public establishment having dinner or a drink with someone of the opposing party, they are called a sell-out or worse.
No one side of the aisle has all of the answers. Only by working together can we solve what ails our state and nation.
Lastly, Gov. O’Bannon always wanted to be early or on time. He would say to me, “Jeff, I am no more important than those who I am meeting or visiting with.”
You must remember this was before GPS in our cars and phones. However, I was never to speed in the car because he would have the officer double my ticket if I got caught. It was a great lesson for a lead-footed 23-year-old.
I have kept these nuggets of wisdom and all of what I learned from him and Judy O’Bannon all these years. They took in an out-of-state kid just out of college and showed me what was good about being a public servant. I will never forget the lessons, their kindness and, most importantly, their friendship.
Gov. O’Bannon, your wisdom, wit and presence are sorely missed, but your legacy will live on from those you touched.