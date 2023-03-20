Niki has covered the Indiana Statehouse since 1999 — including five governors. She has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and Hoosier State Press Association for stories on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, criminal justice issues and more. She also is a regular on Indiana Week in Review, a weekly public radio and TV rundown of news. She shifted her career to helm a staff of three at Indiana Capital Chronicle and ensure Hoosiers know what’s really happening on the state level.