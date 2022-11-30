Over 30 years ago, President George H.W. Bush and Congress designated November as National American Heritage Month, encouraging all Americans to learn about the contributions, past and current, of North America’s Indigenous peoples.
As we celebrate the work and cultures of Native Americans, it is also a good time to help our children learn about our state’s history. And this education clearly isn’t limited to November.
Our state’s name, meaning “Land of the Indians,” signals Indiana’s connection to Native Americans and permanently links our state to its territorial history.
The American Library Association provides a history of the Indigenous tribes of Indiana, outlining our state’s history and providing resources that can help everyone dig deeper into individual tribes.
Long before Indianapolis earned the nickname of “Crossroads of America,” based on the number of intersecting interstate highways, Indiana functioned as a crossroads for many Native American tribes.
Researcher Tara Kenjockety, part of the Seneca Nation and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, noted in her research for the ALA that Indiana was considered home to several Indigenous tribes, including the Delaware, Eel River, Miami, Piankashaw, Potowatomi, Shawnee and Wea.
Additional Indigenous tribes had a presence in Indiana at various times, including the Chippewa, Huron, Kaskaskia, Kickapoo, Mahican, Mohegan, Nanticoke, Odawa and Wyandot.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also provides an overview of the state’s Native American history and presence.
Today, Native American Hoosiers are increasing in number, with about 26,086 (0.4%) individuals identifying as Native American in 2020, compared to 18,462 (0.3%) in 2010.
This month, the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission and Gov. Eric Holcomb have highlighted the history, heritage, culture and current affairs of Native American Indian residents through events across the state.
Several local events have been complemented by Conner Prairie’s virtual lectures and the Eiteljorg Museum’s Thanksgiving Weekend.
In addition to local, state and national events and resources, there are ways that we can enhance efforts to educate our children about our Native American heritage at any time.
Educate yourself about customs, dress, foods and languages of the varied Indigenous tribes.
Avoid stereotypes. Instead, talk about tribe-specific customs and practices.
Invite Native Americans to share their experiences, or listen to student webinars such as “Reclaiming the Stage,” about reclaiming Native representation on the stage, recorded in partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.
Avoid words and phrases that may be offensive, such as “my tribe,” “spirit animal” and “Indian giver.”
Don’t avoid questions about the history of colonists in our country, particularly the painful realities of how the land was acquired.
Discuss and celebrate Native Americans’ understanding of natural ecosystems and dedication to environmental preservation.
Perhaps one of the most helpful actions is to focus on Thanksgiving as a holiday of gratitude. That moves us away from re-creating misleading, glossy and hurtful stories of the “first” Thanksgivings that many of us learned in childhood.
Instead, focus on building community connections, eating local foods and showing gratitude for an abundant feast.
By updating our Thanksgiving celebrations and helping young people understand the history and ongoing effect of Native American people in our state, we can turn learning into action.
Acknowledging that Indigenous people are part of communities across Indiana helps go beyond history to build support for the rich additions that Native cultures add to our state. And that’s something we can all be grateful for.
Find resources to explore topics both present-day and historical of Indiana’s Indigenous people at iyi.org/native-american-heritage-month.