At the end of World War II, my father, Vincent, and his fellow Army engineers’ unit, were in the liberated section of the Netherlands. The Nazis still occupied the rest of the county, and it was there that the tragedy of the “Hunger Winter” of 1944-45 took place.
Dutch citizens were starving to death from food shortages caused by the occupation. War always leads to hunger, and civilians suffer the most.
As the hunger crisis worsened throughout the winter, the Dutch government-in-exile pleaded with President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill for help. The two leaders agreed to take action.
A plan was put together by the Allies to airlift food into Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower stockpiled food in the liberated Netherlands to be moved by truck as soon as it was safe.
This was no easy task because the Allies had to borrow from this supply for Belgian relief, and the Allies had to then replenish the stockpile.
In late April 1945 the heroic airlifts were started by the U.S. Army Air Forces and Britain’s Royal Air Force. The planes dropped food into cities and towns to the relief and joy of the Dutch people below.
Lt. Alfred E. Isaac of Cincinnati piloted one of the airlifts and wrote, “Thousands of Dutch people were dying from starvation each day … people jammed roads, bridges, dikes, and roof tops, waving table cloths, handkerchiefs and any old rag they could find … it made a lump in our throats to see the appreciation on the faces of those people.”
Millions of people in the Netherlands were saved from starvation by the Allied airlifts. One of those fed was future actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn, who became malnourished growing up during the Nazi occupation.
The food stockpiled by Eisenhower in the liberated Netherlands was also moved in by truck soon after the airlifts were started. The relief plan worked! Nazi Germany surrendered in early May, bringing an end to the occupation.
World War II would have claimed many more lives had it not been for the humanitarian efforts of our soldiers, along with the Allies. That is an often forgotten aspect of the story of our military.
After World War II, the U.S. Army also helped provide school lunches to millions of malnourished children in Germany, Austria and Japan. Each school lunch helped bring new life and hope to a child after the biggest war in history.
Our soldiers have been a big part of the U.S. Food for Peace movement. Food for Peace is an official food aid program started by Eisenhower when he became president.
It also represents a philosophy of peacemaking that dates to WW I. U.S. Army and Navy officers were part to the American Relief Administration, which fed millions of hungry people in Europe after that war.
That proud tradition is carried on to this day, as the U.S military has been called upon to assist in humanitarian relief efforts, such as earthquake relief in Haiti, and other disasters.
Today, on Veterans Day, we can thank our soldiers for their service in defending the country as well as their humanitarian work.
Our soldiers’ humanitarian spirit can inspire us all in the struggle to stop famine today. Multiple nations are facing severe hunger because of conflict and climate change.
In the Horn of Africa, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia are in a prolonged drought causing extreme food shortages. Families spend the day desperately searching for food. Children are at risk of perishing from malnutrition.
In war-torn Yemen, there are 19 million people suffering from hunger. Funding is too low for the World Food Program and other humanitarian agencies. School feeding and infant nutrition in Yemen have been scaled back or suspended as a result.
In Congo, a generation of children are suffering from hunger and conflict. We can do more to help feed them and give them hope for the future.
Following the example of our soldiers, each of us can rise to the challenge and do something to help. We can each support food aid to these countries in desperate need by donating or advocating to Congress. Food and peace is what the world needs most of all.