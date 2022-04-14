Black officers occupying two assistant chief posts at the Anderson Police Department is an important historical landmark and, hopefully, a step toward diversity in our institutions reflecting the diversity of our population.
The appointment of Norman Rayford as an assistant chief marks the first time in the history of the department that two Black men have been assistant chiefs. Rayford joined Assistant Chief Warren Warren.
According to most recent U.S. Census estimates, the population of Anderson is about 15% Black, so we should be able to see that level of diversity reflected in our elected leadership and in our police force. Clearly, we have some work to do.
Increasing diversity in the police force would carry several benefits to our city.
Over the past few years, several high profile cases throughout the country of white officers using excessive force, sometimes fatal, against Black citizens has fractured the element of trust between police and their communities, particularly Black communities.
A logical step in reestablishing that trust between community and police is to make an effort for the police department to be a reflection of the community. Ideally, officers should live in the communities they serve, thus erasing the line between community and police.
The department would be served by having a wider perspective on issues impacting its communities and the various demographics therein.
The natural next step would be a Black police chief in the near future or a Black mayor, something that hasn’t happened in any Madison County municipality so far.