It seems nearly every week we read in the newspaper about another child molesting occurring in our county.
What happens if that child is your child?
Your world is suddenly upended. You call the police and the Department of Child Services. A forensic interview at Kids Talk is conducted. But then what? What about the physical and emotional health of your child? This is a vital part of their overall well-being that many times goes unchecked.
As a pediatric sexual assault nurse examiner, I believe all children who disclose sexual abuse deserve a medical forensic examination by a pediatric forensic health care provider.
Children are told by their abuser not to tell, and children tend to remain true to that secret. So, when a child finally musters the courage to tell what has happened, even if it has been weeks, months or years since the abuse, I believe that child still needs to be examined.
Many parents choose to forgo an examination because they worry that tit will cause physical pain and might revictimize the child. When exams are conducted by a pediatric forensic examiner/nurse, it is a noninvasive exam that does not hurt, and it is only conducted if the child is willing to cooperate.
Cooperation generally comes after the child feels comfortable with the forensic nurse. This may take a little coaxing or an encouraging word, but usually the child begins to relax and feel comfortable with the examination process.
So, what are the benefits of having a forensic exam if a significant amount of time has lapsed between the sexual assault and the child’s disclosure?
An exam presents a prime opportunity for the forensic nurse to have an age-appropriate conversation with the child. Children struggle at times to find the words to describe their fears and anxieties.
Many times, they describe shame and embarrassment. I have had young girls worry about being pregnant or having a sexually transmitted infection.
I remember a sweet child who cried crocodile tears when he told me he thought he might die from what had happened because of possible HIV. These fears deserve to be addressed so that children can have the assurance that they aren’t pregnant and, after testing, they don’t have an STI or they are not going to die from a virus such as HIV.
Many of these fears can be alleviated by obtaining a simple urine lab test.
The medical forensic exam includes a head-to-toe physical assessment with a detailed genital exam. With girls, simply positioning them in a certain way allows the forensic nurse to see all the external genital structures, including the vaginal opening.
While most genital exams are normal, it is a time to look for any pertinent physical findings. It once again is an opportunity to reassure children that their genital exam is normal, and they are not damaged goods, as they many times fear.
Finally, it is essential to take time to talk to the parent/guardian to explain what normal female prepubescent/early pubescent anatomy looks like and to dispel any myths. It is also a time to talk about the benefits of the child seeing a therapist.
What we know in these instances is that knowledge is power, and a forensic exam can help to achieve a sense of direction when your child’s world feels like it has been turned upside down.