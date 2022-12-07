For the last three hunting seasons, losing things in the field has been a problem for me. I lost a lens from my glasses, five gloves, a muzzleloader ramrod, and even a shotgun left on my truck's bed cover.
On a recent state park draw, I hunted all day without a bullet in the chamber of my Mossburg 450 Bushmaster Patriot. No harm, I saw one deer at a distance.
I usually take the magazine clip out of my rifle to unload a cartridge from the magazine each time I return to the truck at the end of a day’s hunt. I then reinsert the clip. In the next pursuit, I do things in reverse. If I’m climbing to a tree stand, I won’t load the chamber until I’m settled. On this day, my load never got chambered. Of course, all I had to do was work the bolt to be back in business.
On another hunt, I removed the magazine and chambered a bullet, then left the magazine in the truck essentially making my gun a single shot.
My CVA muzzleloader Accura has a palm knob on the back end of the ramrod with a U-shaped cut-out for the barrel. This is a great idea but limbs and vines can easily catch and pull the rod out while the gun is slung on my shoulder. This has happened three times. The last time, I never found it.
Muzzleloader season began last Saturday. I was determined to fix this problem. A rubber band around the barrel and ramrod fixes the problem.
For those who don’t know, a muzzleloader is a black powder gun that has to be loaded from the barrel. You put in the propellent and then, with my gun, a saboted bullet. The ramrod is used to seat the bullet on top of the powder.
My hunting buddy Larry Lawson has a Savage muzzleloader, one of the few made-to-use smokeless powders. A full load in his gun is 43 grains. In my black powder-only rifle, I use 100 grains. The propellents are much different.
Larry couldn’t remember if he had loaded his gun with powder, but he reasoned since his ramrod didn’t quite bottom out, it must have a load under the saboted bullet he seated. We hunted for three days.
At first light, last Tuesday, Larry saw a buck crossing a cornfield on the way to his stand. The buck stopped. Larry quickly found the deer in his scope but decided its rack was too small.
At the end of our hunt, Lawson decided to discharge his gun. Only the cap ignited. There was no powder.
Larry is 70 years old and I’m 78. We are a bit challenged, at times, but we still, get excited about the hunt. Big bucks are still out there. The second rut should begin this weekend. Hopefully, this will get bucks back on their feet during daylight hours. Now, we are seeing them at first and last light.
One property we hunt has two elaborate towers with stairs, sliding glass windows, and heaters. These have us high and dry during inclement weather.
I sat in one of these Monday. After turning on the heater, I noticed a fly on the sill. It was motionless and looked dead. As the tower warmed, the fly came to life, as did a couple more as well as one small moth. Nature is amazing. Something you can’t truly enjoy without being a part of.