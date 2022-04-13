Ketanji Brown Jackson’s selection to the nation’s highest court marks progress toward diversity. She’s the first Black woman to be appointed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The fact that her confirmation was presided over by Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold the office of vice president, made the occasion even more momentous.
Still, you have to look no further than the makeup of the U.S. Senate, where the vote was cast, to see how far we have yet to go as a country to achieve true inclusivity.
Only 24 of the 100 senators who voted on her confirmation are women. And none is Black.
The House of Representatives has better Black female representation — 25 of 435 voting members are Black women. That’s 5.7%, approaching the share of the U.S. population, roughly 7%, identified by the U.S. Census as Black and female.
Jackson showed grace under pressure during her confirmation hearings, despite the political grandstanding of GOP senators. She checks all the traditional boxes for Supreme Court qualifications, plus brings the experience of a public defender — an important perspective and a first for a Supreme Court justice.
Upon the retirement of 84-year-old Stephen Breyer when the court recesses this summer, Jackson will become the sixth woman to take the highest court’s bench. Her addition will bring the number of current female Supreme Court justices to four — the highest number in the nation’s history — on the nine-justice court.
Beyond statistical significance, Jackson’s appointment heralds a new age of opportunity for Black women. For much of our nation’s history, they’ve been either totally excluded from the legal profession or consigned almost exclusively to clerical positions.
Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who is a Black woman, predicts that Jackson’s appointment will inspire many.
“Aside from her professionalism, I have observed certain important qualities possessed by her, including fortitude, patience, reason, compassion and many others,” Khoury said. “It is so very satisfying to see all these values possessed by a woman who looks like me who will sit on the highest court in this nation.”
Above all, Jackson’s Supreme Court appointment brings hope — for a new age of justice, for a new age of inclusivity and for a new world of opportunities for women, particularly those of color.
Jackson’s speech after her confirmation focused on her heritage and what her role on the high court’s bench can mean to girls, regardless of their circumstances, who grow to seek leadership roles.
“In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she noted.
While overall progress toward social equity can sometimes seem to move at a glacial pace, extraordinary individuals can rise above all challenges to throw the door open for others, as Jackson has done.