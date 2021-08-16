Heart of Indiana United Way was recently formed by combining United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties with United Way of Madison County (also serving Fayette County) to transform and improve more lives in Indiana.
Jenni Marsh, president and CEO, provides context about the new organization and its intended effect in the communities it serves.
Q: What is Heart of Indiana United Way, and how did it form?
A: Heart of Indiana United Way is a regional United Way working across five counties to bring people, organizations and communities together to provide resources and solutions locally to our most pressing issues. Several Indiana United Ways came together to deepen our impact, and we worked with board members to make sure the idea of merging was a good one. Throughout the process, United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties and United Way of Madison County (also serving Fayette County) discovered great synergy, and we publicly launched in July.
Q: What does your organization focus on in the communities you serve?
A: Nearly half of the families in our region are unable to make ends meet despite working. We focus on engaging the community in volunteering, raising money, and investing resources into programs and initiatives that put children, adults and families on the path to lifelong success and stability. We also focus on health, working to ensure everyone in our community has access to health care.
Q: Why is your organization the ‘heart’ of Indiana?
A: While families struggling to meet their basic needs transcend the boundaries of county lines, so does the culture of neighbors helping neighbors. Individuals across our region have generous hearts and find ways to give back. Hoosiers’ heart for service is an inspiration and what Heart of Indiana aspires to be.
Q: Where does the money donated to your organization go?
A: When you donate and give, you help create opportunities for thousands of lives across the region. We work in partnership with local nonprofits to make grants that reflect local communities’ needs. We invest in programming that puts children and families on a pathway out of poverty.
Q: How important are individual and corporate donors to your mission?
A: Thanks to our donors, we can make life-transforming opportunities available. Single moms are pursuing their education to have better job opportunities because of our donors. More kids under the age of 5 have access to books in their home. Families are enrolling in health benefits and accessing health services. Volunteers are preparing taxes for low-income households.
Q: How does Heart of Indiana United Way tackle antiracism?
A: When your tagline is “LIVE UNITED,” you must embrace every person. That’s why diversity, equity and inclusion are at the center of our work. We cannot help people achieve what they hope for if there is systemic racism or classism. We work to include people from all walks of life when we listen to community members and develop our plans for how we can most impactfully transform lives locally. To end inequity and injustice, we believe you must have tough conversations. We do not shy away from them—often we convene them.
