We live in a changing world. Born in the mid-20th century, I was well aware of the revolutionary developments in just the few decades of the 1900s. But just look at what we have now.
I marveled at the streamlined looks of cars in the 1950s. Then came automatic transmissions, 12-volt electrical systems and air conditioning. That was only the beginning.
Telephone systems became much easier. We could have more than one phone and actually dial direct on long-distance calls. Party lines disappeared. Phones came in colors besides black. Dials were replaced by push-buttons. Communications were being revolutionized.
Table-model radios were supplanted by television sets, some as big as 19 or even 21 inches. Then came color sets. And instead of a few channels, we could subscribe to something called cable TV, getting up to 12 channels at first and then even more.
Coal furnaces were disappearing, replaced by natural gas furnaces or electric. And during the summer, instead of sweltering through heat waves, businesses and eventually homes installed air-conditioning systems. Wow!
But just when we thought we’d gone about as far as we could go, we were told we hadn’t even begun yet.
When I started my newspaper career in 1962, I had mastered the use of a manual typewriter on my dad’s old Corona portable.
When I started covering football and basketball games on the road, I’d type part of the story as I went along on a Brother portable I’d purchased and transmit it by phone to the office on a Xerox telecopier that could send a page in six minutes.
As the office upgraded its technology, manual typewriters were replaced by electrics. I had to adjust to an entirely different feel. Then they entered the computer age, first for editing, then for writing. Before I retired it was hard to find a typewriter in the whole building.
Who knew something called the Internet would come along, enabling writers and editors to work remotely and produce instant results? Composing rooms were replaced by page designers using computers to produce the finished pages, sometimes in a matter of minutes.
Bonnie used to type term papers for college students. That isn’t done nowadays. And there’s no place in town that services electric typewriters anymore.
Our kids helped introduce us to technology. We still have our “land” phones, but we also use a cell phone for long distance and to have when traveling. My kids set me up with a home computer and email when I retired.
That’s about as far as we’ve gone. We don’t use online banking or order from Amazon, nor do we have iPhones. I was set up with a new modem recently, which supposedly accesses Wi-Fi, but we don’t have a laptop, either. And with our high ceilings, air conditioning hasn’t been worth what it would cost.
I guess I’m just a 20th century guy in a 21st century world.