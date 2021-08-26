Seldom has the world seemed so divided over an ounce of prevention. On the one hand, we have a president, dozens of medical experts and a flock of self-serving celebrities literally begging the unvaccinated to join the ranks of those protected against the dread COVID-19 pandemic. On the other, an army of recalcitrants vows the only way they will ever avail themselves of the vaccine is over their cold, dead arms.
It wasn’t always thus. Everybody from my age to that of my oldest daughter could proudly point to the scar from their smallpox vaccination. And I can remember lining up in elementary school to receive booster shots for a bunch of other diseases; some of us took it as a matter of course, while a few screamed bloody murder in anticipation of the jab.
In college it was a Salk polio shot. During Army basic training, 100 percent of us received every immunization that could conceivably be required anywhere in the world.
With the advent of COVID, vaccines were developed at warp speed. In the wake of an anti-vax movement, it’s perhaps understandable some have had reservations.
As for me and my house, we had no qualms. Shots don’t bother us. During our younger years, instead of having us pop pills, the doctor would give us a shot —often in the derriere. We’ve had blood drawn at regular intervals all our adult lives to keep tabs on our health. Both my wife and I have had to stab ourselves in the gut repeatedly with Lovenox shots when coming off our blood thinners for surgery. And many people give themselves regular insulin injections for diabetes.
Come now the conspiracy theorists with the crazy idea that the government wants to vaccinate us as a guise to covertly inject some sort of tracking device in each of us. It’s an idea likely generated by watching too many Matt Damon movies or something.
In the first place, have you seen the vaccine needles? They are so skinny it amazes me that the vaccine itself could travel through in the second or two it took to administer the shots in my arm. A grain of sand would clog those needles. How small would an electronic chip have to be to get into your system that way?
We laugh as we think how fruitless it would be for someone to try tracking our movements in that manner. A trip to the doctor here, a stop for groceries there, a trip to Walmart, a stop for a carryout pizza. Several trips to the bathroom. Hovering over the sink doing dishes. B-O-R-I-N-G.
The really funny thing is that such a tracking device already exists. It’s your smartphone. Law enforcement can already track your movements if you have one of those. (We don’t, by the way).
A shot in time saves lives, they say. But many people just don’t get it.
