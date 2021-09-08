Can anything good come out of Anderson? From the looks of the latest class in the Anderson Community Schools Hall of Fame, you'd better believe it.
During my early years at The Anderson Herald, a forerunner of this newspaper, I met a lot of talented and precocious individuals. Four of them in particular of the 11 inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame last month crossed my path during the late 1960s.
We'll start with Stephen Hofer, a mischievous young man who spent a year at The Herald as a reporter right out of Madison Heights High School. From his picture in the paper, he has changed very little.
Steve was interested in journalism from his early days. From The Herald, he went to the Bloomington Herald-Telephone, where he became managing editor at the tender age of 22. After a stint at the Miami Herald, he changed course, going to Northwestern School of Law and going on to affect the legal profession in a big way.
As head of Aerlex Law Group based in Los Angeles, he has handled hundreds of airline acquisitions and represented several high-profile clients.
Jim Regenold first came on the scene as a member of the host team for the 1965 Babe Ruth World Series, going on to lead Madison Heights to its first two basketball sectional championships. He really blossomed at Ball State, where he set nearly all of the school's scoring records.
Returning to MHHS as a teacher and coach, he went into administration, becoming the first principal of the merged Madison Heights and Anderson high schools, also working at North Side Middle School and Highland High School, where he admits to having experienced all the different traditions of the local high schools. He finished his career at Alexandria.
Rod Freeman was an Indiana high school all-star in both football and basketball at Anderson High School. He played basketball at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, then was drafted by the New York Giants of the NFL, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the Memphis Tams of the old ABA. After a brief football tryout, he returned to basketball, playing a year with the 76ers.
Freeman returned to Nashville, where he has been active in the business world, first with Fitness Systems and currently as owner of Rod Freeman P3 Home Loans.
Dr. Mark Kane grew up in the church I attend. Now a psychologist in Michigan working with the Gesundheit Institute, he became involved with clowning as a therapy for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, helping produce a documentary with the famous Patch Adams, “Clownvets.”
Also inducted in the ACS Hall of Fame were Dorothy Boyd, Jack Brinkman, Dr. Virginia Chapman, Dr. Leslee Keys, the late Arno Land, Rob Spaulding and the Rev. Bill Watson.
The recent trend has been unfavorably comparing the education being received by ACS students. It is refreshing to see what past graduates have accomplished.
