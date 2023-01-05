In 1964, a trendsetting gospel music group appeared on the horizon. Organized by former Statesmen Quartet mainstay Jake Hess, The Imperials included tenor Sherrill “Shaun” Neilsen, baritone Gary McSpadden and pianist Henry Slaughter.
The bass was a 14-year veteran of the Weatherford Quartet named Armond Morales.
Over the years, the personnel changed frequently. Jim Murray, Joe Moscheo, Roger Wiles, Terry Blackwood, Sherman Andrus, Russ Taff, Dave Will and many others added to the group’s cutting-edge sound.
But Morales was the constant, owning and managing as he shepherded The Imperials until his retirement. Then he started the Classic Imperials before leaving the road five years ago.
Morales was 90 when he died on Dec. 5, the last living original Imperials member.
Murray, Wiles, Blackwood, Moscheo and Morales were the group I first heard in the late 1960s, with Andrus soon replacing Wiles at baritone. They traveled extensively through Indiana and other parts of the country.
Over the years The Imperials, widely considered one of the first contemporary Christian groups, were consistently at the top of the gospel music charts. They won four Grammys and were nominated 13 times.
Four of their albums were ranked among the top 50 Christian albums of all time by Billboard in the 1990s.
The Imperials were the first Dove Award winner for male group of the year in 1969, receiving various nominations every year until winning another group of the year award in 1988. In all, they won 13 Dove Awards out of 58 nominations.
They performed with Jimmy Dean, Elvis Presley, Carol Channing and Pat Boone. They were the first Christian group to appear on the Grammy awards and had numerous national TV appearances. They were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998.
Possibly their most popular number was recorded in the 1970s. “Oh Buddha” spent many weeks at No. 1 on all three Christian charts — contemporary, Southern gospel and inspirational.
Morales himself recorded 42 albums and 463 songs with The Imperials. Adding the numerous albums with the Weatherfords and other artists, it is safe to say he recorded more than 1,000 songs.
Armond had a deep and velvety smooth voice, delivering a lyric sound to solo lines as well as providing a solid floor for the quartet sound.
His original retirement from The Imperials turned the group over to his son, Jason. An unfortunate side effect was a lawsuit over the name when the Classic Imperials were formed. Fortunately, the situation was resolved amicably.
Armond appeared twice in Gaither videos, singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” on the “Let Freedom Ring” performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall and “The Love of God” in the “Rock of Ages” video.
Morales was the heart and soul of The Imperials through the more than half a century they were making their mark on the gospel music scene.