Leave it to celebrities to weigh in on issues such as a shortage of infant formula on the grocery store shelves as the pandemic woes linger.
Bette Midler’s tweet: “TRY BREASTFEEEDING! (Yep, she used three Es.) It’s free and available on demand.”
Sure. Build a new generation of latch-on babies (not to be confused with latchkey kids). Probably some obvious logic there, but of course nothing is all that simple these days.
First, Mama probably hasn’t breastfed the kid for months if she ever did. That means those mammaries have long since dried up. Too late to turn the spigot back on.
But most so-called experts today say babies should have nothing but breast milk or formula for at least six months, and that should be the major part of the diet for a year before even thinking about udderly turning to the cow. And the World Health Organization and UNICEF are both pushing for two years or more.
Once, breastfeeding was the only option mothers had to provide nourishment to their newborns. Mostly it was beneficial, unless the supply or quality was inadequate. Development of baby formulas for bottle feeding gave moms another way to go, because even Daddy could take over instead of going back to sleep while Mommy nursed. And more consistent nourishment likely had a positive effect on infant mortality as well.
On the other hand, there is something to be said for breastfeeding. It worked for us. Of course, Bonnie wasn’t working outside the home then.
It’s important for the mom to get proper nutrition and enough fluids, of course. But she had plenty of milk for our four girls, including our twin daughters.
I still recall her sitting at the typewriter, typing papers for college students, while nursing one of our kids. And there were times when she nursed both twins at once, one on each breast.
In those days, however, the experts weren’t as reluctant to wean babies. Ours were started on cereal as early as three months, gradually introduced to other foods and by six months were on regular dairy milk. With the twins, Dr. Guy Ross, our pediatrician, was concerned Bonnie’s milk supply might not be adequate, and they were weaned even before six months.
My mom was not so fortunate. I wasn’t gaining weight, so she had to go to formula. In that era, it wasn’t readily available at the store, so she had to make it from scratch, which the experts frown on nowadays.
Nor were my daughters, most of whom tried to breastfeed but didn’t have adequate supplies.
With more working mothers, today’s generation opts more for convenience and propriety. There is still a modicum of eyebrow-raising when nursing moms choose to do what comes naturally with their infants in public, though nothing is more natural than the act of breastfeeding.
For those who can’t or won’t, though, the scramble for precious cans of formula continues.