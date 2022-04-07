The two years this columnist spent in the Army some six decades ago must have been permanently traumatizing. Periodically, whenever my forays into dreamland turn into full-blown nightmares, I find myself back in uniform counting the days until I can get back to civilian life again.
It happened again recently. I received a draft notice telling me to report for induction into the Army again. Maybe the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted the latest round of reverie, I don’t know. And by now it makes less sense than ever.
Of course, we no longer have a near-universal draft. That ended with the conclusion of the Vietnam War.
We’ve handled military actions in such faraway places as Afghanistan and Iraq with a totally volunteer armed forces, abetted at times by activated National Guard members who are in it for extra spending money without permanent commitment to overseas hostilities.
The government does maintain a roster of young men over the age of 18 just in case World War III ever erupts.
And admittedly some alarmists could easily see the current conflagration in Eastern Europe metamorphosing into a revival of the old Soviet Union, evoking visions of a world where people with military weapons would be in better position to fend off hostility than would civilians.
As for me, my military days are far behind. I’m 82 years old. I’ve been on blood thinners for 14 years. I doubt I could run across the street, much less a battlefield or up and down Misery and Agony hills at Fort Knox, where I took my basic training.
It would cost the Army a fortune to keep me in hearing aid batteries, much less five different prescription medicines that help keep me upright most of the time.
I might be able to do one deep knee bend, but I’d never get up from it. The last time I tried to do jumping jacks, I barely caught myself before falling flat on my face. And one of my hips has started bothering me to the point I have to sit down to put on my pants. Instead of marching in formation, I would likely have a pronounced limp.
I could probably still handle a rifle, although I haven’t fired one since the 1960s. Sighting in a target, though, might be problematic with my bifocals. I sold off my dad’s old souvenir World War I-era rifles a decade or so ago. As for hand-to-hand combat, my arthritic hands probably wouldn’t be much help against a younger, quicker opponent.
War is a young man’s (and now woman’s) game. One thing I saw recently read to the effect that young men are sent off to shoot at people they may not even hate, while old men who hate each other don’t do the shooting but send the young men off to do it for them.
War may well be inevitable. So is trauma in the aftermath.