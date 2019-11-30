Two high school basketball teams wore various shades of red, green and white at the Anderson High School Tipi Tuesday night. But the game, played in front of one of the largest crowds the gym has seen since the site became the home court of the Anderson Indians eight years ago, was preceded by a wedding of sorts.
A large number of graduates of the former Madison Heights High School, some of whom had not been inside the facility in two decades, proudly wore their red and black colors to celebrate the naming of the basketball court in honor of the legendary Coach Phil Buck, whose Pirates won hundreds of games on that floor during his 24 seasons at the helm. Buck died Aug. 17, 2018.
The school, remodeled in the years following its transition from Madison Heights to Anderson High School when the first of the one-time three city high schools closed, bears scant resemblance to the original Madison Heights structure first opened in the fall of 1956. The refurbished gym remains the same, however, albeit now sporting red and green colors. But the original floor and support structure remain. And now the floor bears the inscription: “Phil Buck Court.”
Buck, a Rossville native, became MHHS head coach in the fall of 1966. He brought impeccable credentials, including being a member of the 1947 Indiana All-Stars and a collegiate career at Indiana University.
Though it was now officially a city school, Madison Heights’ basketball reputation still was trying to shake the unrecognized image of its township school roots. Buck would change all that, guiding his teams to four sectional championships in his first five years at the helm.
By the time the feisty mentor retired in 1990, his Pirate teams had notched nine sectional titles, won four regionals and one semistate. Including his years at Rossville and Frankfort, Buck retired with 495 wins overall. He coached one Indiana Mr. Basketball, Ray Tolbert. He was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983.
Buck was known among other things for his pipeline to his alma mater, IU. Four of his Pirate standouts would play for the Hoosiers under famed coach Bob Knight: Tolbert, Bobby Wilkerson, Winston Morgan and Stew Robinson. Both Wilkerson and Tolbert played on national championship teams.
Phil Buck was a leader, a gentleman and a demanding taskmaster. He demanded success out of those in his charge, not only on the basketball court but in the classroom and life as well. He carried that out among other things in his faculty assignment as a counselor.
Madison Heights left the scene in 1997 after 40 years as a school. A bitter feeling of unrequited identity and absence of tradition have lingered among many MHHS alumni ever since that time.
Now they have a landmark around which they can rally.
