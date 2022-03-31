We’ve gradually been getting to the age where our list of things we’d like to do before kicking the proverbial bucket is virtually nonexistent.
Yes, there are things that have not come to pass. One more trip to Oklahoma to see my dad’s boyhood surroundings and Bonnie’s birthplace likely won’t happen. I’ve been to eight major league ballparks (only two of which are still being used), but never made it to St. Louis’ Busch Stadium or the parks in Detroit, Cleveland and most other locations.
There are several states in which I’ve never set foot, mostly west of the Mississippi or in the Northeast, and I’ve only been on two continents. I never made it to the Grand Canyon, Pike’s Peak, Yellowstone Park, Hawaii or Alaska (Bonnie caught some of those in her youth).
Besides trips to New York and Chicago, a cruise and a few junkets to Walt Disney World, satisfying our bucket list has centered around the activities of our kids and grandkids. Our children’s volleyball games and show choir competitions kept us busy, as did local basketball teams’ trips down the tournament trail.
Then it was our grandkids’ turn. LeeAnn’s swim meets took us all over the state, although she never got out of the sectional as a high school swimmer. Her show choir, however, made it to the state during her senior year, though it didn’t get the first-place trophy.
That lit a fire, and I added a couple of my grandsons to the list as Ronnie got into a strong baseball program at Greenfield-Central and Cameron started playing in a winning soccer program in Ohio. My hope was to see one of them play in the state finals.
Cameron, however, didn’t stick with soccer. And COVID wiped out Ronnie’s junior baseball season with a very strong team; he didn’t make it out of the sectional as a senior.
Most of them are grown now. LeeAnn is a nurse at Community Hospital Anderson (I hear her high school show choir is planning a reunion performance sometime soon). Courtney, the oldest, is teaching in Indianapolis. Her brother Jason details cars in Indianapolis.
Ronnie is a freshman at the University of Indianapolis, where he is a student manager of the Greyhounds men’s basketball team. And Cameron, who has finished his high school classes and will graduate this spring, has started work in the construction industry while working weekends at Jersey Mike’s.
That leaves Gracie. We’ve watched several of her dance performances over the years, and as a high school freshman at Greenfield-Central, she’s on the competitive dance team.
We weren’t able to see her team compete in the state finals earlier this month, but we’re told they came within two-tenths of a point of repeating as state champions, a huge disappointment for a troupe of graduating seniors.
Next year it will be the underclassmen’s turn, including Gracie. We need to work that into our to-do list.