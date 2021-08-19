Folks who have lived in Anderson most of their lives remember — fondly or not — some of the longstanding traditions that are no longer part of the scene.
There was the General Motors presence, Delco Remy and Guide Lamp to the old-timers, which drove the local economy. There was the annual Anderson Free Fair that occupied Athletic Park for a week every summer.
Then there was the North American Convention of the Church of God, which for one week every June crammed into the area including and surrounding Anderson University. Earlier it was called the International Convocation of the Church of God. To most of those in attendance, it was simply called by the traditional term: Camp Meeting.
During its heyday the convention — which conducted the annual business meeting of the movement and held several religious services daily — was said to draw between 20,000 and 25,000 people annually. It provided a focal point for the movement. And AU, which provided the logistics for many of the events, got the kind of exposure that helped draw prospective students from among the congregations participating.
The city also reaped some benefit, although many residents who weren’t part of the sponsoring body considered it a mixed bag. Those attending camped on the convention grounds, filled Anderson’s motels or roomed with Anderson residents, and they flooded area grocery stores and restaurants.
Logistics played a great part in the convention’s disappearance. Many who attended, my in-laws among them, arranged their vacation time to include the event. Tents long ago disappeared in favor of elaborate travel trailers and motor homes.
As lifestyles changed, official convention delegates from far-removed congregations on the East and West coasts, petitioned for rotating sites to alleviate some of their travel costs. It should be noted that other major denominations had long since forsaken annual meetings in favor of periodic conventions to conduct their business.
The razing of Warner Auditorium due to asbestos problems may have marked one of the nails in the coffin. At any rate, some years ago Church of God officials moved to rotating sites, biennial national conventions and mandatory registration (at significantly higher rates).
A report on this year’s convention, held in Denver, indicated an attendance of about 900 — which included those who participated online. A far cry from the 20,000-plus estimates of prime years.
Some would probably shift some of the blame to COVID, which admittedly has disrupted every area of life for more than the past year. More than likely, though, a combination of lifestyle changes have altered our way of life in many ways.
Some people still like to travel. But their destinations typically don’t include conventions, whether religious or secular. Families with school-age children have increasingly been facing changes in school calendars that no longer block out the entire summer. And our lives are a lot more structured than they used to be.
Things are constantly changing. But memories last forever.
