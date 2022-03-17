In this big, seemingly slow-moving (or even not moving at all) world of ours, there is one big constant: things change. And in our lifetime, they are changing faster than ever before.
Our grandparents (or maybe great-grandparents) marveled at the first horseless carriages. There was that major-league pitcher who stopped a game so he could watch an airplane fly overhead. The advent of railroads revolutionized travel nationwide by cutting coast-to-coast travel from months to days.
Things have taken off from there.
We of a certain age recall the dress codes, written or unwritten, at our schools.
Girls wore dresses or skirts, and hemlines had to be below the knees. No plunging necklines, much less bare midriffs, and pants of any kind — jeans, pedal-pushers and certainly shorts — were strictly verboten.
Boys customarily wore hats or caps to school, but they had to come off indoors. Blue jeans were out of fashion if not forbidden. Senior cords, white and customarily decorated, were in fashion. But dress-style shoes were absolutely required, and sneakers were only allowed in gym class.
The most well-to-do homes had television sets, black-and-white tube types with small screens and usually with outdoor antennas (if you lived in a big city, you could use rabbit-ears) that would pick up three or four stations if you were lucky. Eventually most homes had them.
But radio was still around, although programming moved from comedy and drama to mostly music formats. Transistor radios, and later boomboxes and Walkmans, allowed you to carry the sound around with you. If you wanted to generate your own music, you had a phonograph that played 78 rpm records, and eventually 45 and 33 1/3 rpm as well.
Traveling by car was an experience. Drivers had to learn how to shift gears and use a clutch, and it was helpful if you knew how to change a tire, replace points and plugs, check the oil and add water to the radiator.
Younger drivers with older cars also became practiced in pushing the car if the battery was dead, then jumping in and popping the clutch to start the engine.
But things were changing. Along came 8-track stereos. They were soon replaced by cassette tapes. Manual typewriters were being supplanted by electric ones. TV programs and movies could be recorded on Betamax and eventually VHS tapes.
Home computers were starting to appear, and you could use a dial-up modem to get online. If someone needed to get hold of you in a hurry, you carried a pager.
Stencils and mimeograph machines duplicated typewritten pages. Then along came fax machines. Telegrams, once the fastest way to send a message, were fast disappearing.
If you’ve been paying attention, you realize everything I’ve listed above is pretty much obsolete now. We’re in the electronic age. Dick Tracy’s two-way wrist radio (later TV) is with us and still evolving.
What has not kept pace, unfortunately, is human nature.
