In its attempts to solve the world’s environmental dilemma, the state of California may be putting the cart before the horsepower, so to speak.
First it decreed the end of sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, forcing drivers to look primarily to electric vehicles as their transportation of the future. Then, amid a severe heat wave, Californians were urged to protect the severely taxed electric grid by not charging their electric cars. You can’t have your cake, and you can’t eat it, either.
In the auto industry’s early beginnings, a variety of power sources were tried, including electrics. Over time it became clear that gasoline provided the most efficient source of power, and filling stations began popping up wherever clusters of horseless carriages began puttering around the streets and roads that once served the horse and buggy era.
As the slogan of a car (or more) in every garage became reality, it was evident that the exhaust emissions from gasoline engines weren’t doing the environment much good. Urban areas such as Los Angeles developed serious smog problems, and though much of the coexisting industrial pollution was addressed with some success, the proliferation of auto traffic was getting worse.
Escalating emissions standards have been met over the years, albeit with some difficulty, through measures such as expensive catalytic converters (which have become targets for snatch-and-run thieves, by the way). Still, I wouldn’t go around inhaling tailpipe emissions if I were you.
Proponents are touting electric vehicle technology as the answer. It is emission free and mechanically simple, and this isn’t your father’s 6-volt lead-acid battery cranking an internal combustion powerhouse that can reach highway speed easily.
However, the negatives are daunting. While today’s gasoline-powered vehicles can go hundreds of miles on a tankful, electrics have to stop every few hours for recharging that can take an hour of more. And charging stations are just beginning to appear.
For instance, where in Anderson or Madison County can you go to get your EV charged? I’m aware of only two — Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Tom Wood Honda.
Next comes cost. Without even figuring how much a recharge costs, EVs are considerably more expensive, to say nothing of what a replacement battery would set you back. Rare earth metals have to be mined in increasing quantities to make those things, which may become as much of a problem as oil drilling.
Some years ago I had the bright idea of developing an engine that runs on water. Don’t laugh, I’m talking about hydrogen power, which leaves no emissions except water vapor. Hydrogen fuel cell technology does exist, though very few such vehicles are on the road — and the electrolysis process that frees hydrogen from water is expensive.
In time the bugs in either alternative may be worked out. I’m not at all certain there is a perfect method of automotive power. But whatever transpires, I’m reasonably sure I won’t be around to see it.