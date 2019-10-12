The unexpected death on Sept. 22 of former Highland basketball coach Alan Darner at 72 revived memories of an era in Anderson history when basketball was basketball.
He was an Ohio boy. But he had heard plenty about Indiana basketball, so when the head coaching position at Highland High School was open he went for it — in a big way.
That was the era when it not only was common for all three city high schools to be in the top 10 statewide, it was almost expected.
Darner spent nine seasons at the Scots’ helm. And if your team was playing against them, you knew you’d be in for a battle.
Case in point: the 1990 sectional. A classic matchup of the Scots and the Indians went right down to the wire as Darner’s son Linc tied the score on two free throws with only seconds to go. Anderson responded with a trademark Archie Fuller 3-pointer two seconds before the final buzzer for a 62-59 nail-biter. The Tribe went on to the state finals that year, played for the first time in the Hoosier Dome. And Highland had come that close to making history.
The next year was the Scots’ turn as Darner’s team reached the Lafayette semistate before losing. The Scots also won the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Classic that year, and Darner was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.
That was the furthest any of his Highland teams went down the tourney trail. The ultimate success for Darner would come when he left the school after nine years as head coach to take the helm at Indianapolis Pike. There he guided Pike to two Class 4A state titles in 1998 and 2001. The 1998 Red Devils added the Tournament of Champions title, the ill-fated playoff among the class winners in the class tournament’s early years.
He was named IBCA Coach of the Year again in 1998, and his 2001 team also won the Hall of Fame Classic.
Darner basketball success, of course, ran in the family. Son Linc Darner was a a 1990 Indiana All-Star, going on to play for Purdue. He followed in his father’s footsteps by going into coaching, and he is now head basketball coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Son Tige Darner also played on the Indiana All-Stars in 1994 and played college ball at Appalachian State.
A third Highland player, Randy Zachary, also was an Indiana All-Star in 1993.
Daughter Kim (now McDermott) actually had the greatest on-court success, playing on the 1987 Lady Scots that finished runner-up in the girls state finals. Her son Sean McDermott was also an Indiana All-Star at Pendleton Heights. He is now playing for Butler University.
Darner retired in 2001, moving to Florida where he kept active until his unexpected demise.
That was Alan Darner.
