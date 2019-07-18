The United States Constitution defines this nation as a republic, deriving its power from the consent of the governed while protecting its minorities from the tyranny of the majority.
It has been amended from time to time. The institution of slavery, which it tacitly recognized while declining to define it, was amended into history following the Civil War. Senators, once chosen by the states either through the legislatures or appointed by the governor, are now directly elected. And direct taxes such as the income tax, once forbidden, now are defined and accepted.
Remaining in place is a system called the Electoral College. This is the system that actually chooses the president once the popular vote is in place. The intent was for the states to choose electors who would then select the chief executive, who in the era before mass media would be better known to them than to the masses. It would also protect the individual states from the tyranny of the majority.
Now every time the Electoral College chooses a president who has received fewer popular votes than an opponent, a hue and cry arises from supporters of the other party that the popular choice has been subverted.
“This is a democracy,” they cry. “It should be one person, one vote. The Electoral College must go.”
It may be a coincidence, but each time the Electoral College has chosen a president who didn't win the popular vote, a Democrat has been overridden. The first minority president actually was chosen by Congress after Andrew Jackson won the popular vote among several candidates but didn't draw a majority of the electoral vote. Congress chose John Quincy Adams.
The others were Republican Rutherford B. Hayes, who had fewer votes than Democrat Samuel J. Tilden in the disputed 1876 election; Republican Benjamin Harrison, over popular winner Grover Cleveland in 1888; the GOP's George W. Bush, in another disputed election in 2000; and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The truth, however, is that the United States is not a “pure” democracy. The presidential system is not the only evidence of this. In the Senate, for instance, each state has two senators whose votes count equally no matter the population of their respective states. This is counterbalanced by the population-driven House of Representatives.
If the president were elected solely by the popular vote, massive turnouts in the big cities and most populous states could silence the voices of vast but less-populated areas of the country. Candidates would seldom darken the doors of most Midwestern, prairie or mountain states, concentrating on the heavily-populated eastern and western states where most of the votes come from. We'd never see another candidate in Madison County.
The Electoral College provides a buffer between the masses and the minorities. We can change the way electoral votes are awarded within the state. But the system should remain.
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
