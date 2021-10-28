About six months ago, I had a bout with something that made it difficult to breathe. I know what you’re thinking. But my problem was bronchitis, something that I’ve encountered periodically over the years. My regular doctor diagnosed this occurrence as asthmatic bronchitis, treating it with an antibiotic and an inhaler. Sure enough, it went away.
Family doctors are a good thing. They have a handle on your health history as well as the ability to treat all the piddly stuff that comes along.
Recently, however, the bronchitis bounced back on me. I wheezed all night long, coughed off and on during the day and generally didn’t feel all that well. About that time, I received a recall notice from the manufacturer of my CPAP machine, a problem with the insulation breaking down and getting in the airway. Could that have been part of the problem? I quit using the CPAP, but the bronchitis didn’t improve.
Calling my doctor, I found he was out of town. No problem, I thought; the urgent care center could take care of what I had. Obviously I was thinking of the days before COVID-19 complicated routine medical care to a horrible extent.
They took me right in. I noticed the office had flip-flopped with the regular doctors at that center, giving urgent care a larger share of the building. The nurse took my vitals and health history, then told me they were pretty busy that day and it might be 20 minutes or so before a doctor would be with me.
More than an hour later a nurse practitioner popped in. Listening to my chest, she agreed that it was bronchitis, opining that I probably hadn’t completely licked the previous bout, saying we’d try a more potent antibiotic this time around. Four prescriptions were sent to the pharmacy. But that wasn’t the end of it.
I’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID since early in the year, although I hadn’t yet availed myself of the newly recommended booster shot. Nevertheless, she ordered a COVID test. Obviously she couldn’t tell (or didn’t care) the difference between a COVID cough and a bronchitis cough. And I was ordered to quarantine until the results came back, which could have been up to 72 hours.
A negative report, which is what I fully expected, was communicated to me the following evening. I had already had to postpone our weekly grocery shopping a day, so I went the next afternoon. That was when the NP gave us a follow-up call, telling my wife of the possibility of a false negative and that I should have waited a full 72 hours. Sorry about that. I would have been more worried about a false positive, had that been the case.
I’m pretty much back to normal now. Not so medical science, which still seems to be wrestling with the reality that everything that makes you sick isn’t COVID.
