My dad, Ernest Bailey, was born 128 year ago this past Sunday. Given that the date is celebrated as the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, he always used to say that all great people were born on February 12.
He was one of nine children born to Sarah Bailey, seven of them fathered by Oliver Bailey and all raised in the Oklahoma territory before it became a state.
Three of the nine, however, died before reaching adulthood, including my dad’s twin brother, Jesse, who failed to survive the day he was born.
My mom, Pearl Miller Bailey, was the oldest of eight children born to Fred and Emma Miller. All of them lived well into adulthood.
They were pikers. Fred’s father, German-born Henry Miller, a blacksmith who made the spikes for the original Brooklyn Bridge, had 10 children (one died in infancy). Emma’s father, Elias West Kirkland Sr., had 14 (two died young).
Mom’s generation, however, produced fewer children, none of their families having more than four. Ours generally had even fewer. From what I’ve observed, that seems to be the trend in our culture.
One of those online forums inquired as to the reason. Was it the availability of birth control or something else?
Obviously the means of controlling conception likely has something to do with it. But changes in lifestyle and culture also have a bearing. And so does the dramatic increase in life expectancy.
In centuries past, people lived off the land. Having plenty of bodies to help with farm work was a valuable asset. And alas, not all the children who were born to those farm families made it to maturity.
Diseases periodically were rampant, and things from lack of sanitation to absence of effective medical care brought reduced likelihood of large families becoming even larger.
Perhaps one of the greatest advances was the development of vaccinations to help immunize coming generations against diseases that ravaged populations for centuries.
Diseases such as smallpox and bubonic plague have virtually disappeared. Others — such as polio, diphtheria, mumps and measles — have been controlled to the point they are no longer feared.
Ironically, there are now movements that attempt to demonize vaccines by alleging — often without credible evidence — that they cause other health problems and pose their own danger. How quickly we forget.
With the advent of effective birth control come lifestyle changes. As more people pursue lifetime careers, there is a tendency to postpone marriage, or in increasing numbers of cases, forgo the nuptial legalities completely.
And some don’t want to be burdened with fertility regulation, either opting to give birth without benefit of marriage or simply letting nature take its course, either deliberately or unintentionally. For these children, growing up in nontraditional home settings has become something of a mixed bag.
Thus today’s families look considerably different from those of our ancestors. The good news is that with today’s health care, family’s members can expect longer and healthier lives.