It has been 65 years since Mom and I spent some time as guests of friends at their cottage on Lake Webster. One of the memories includes a cruise or two on The Dixie, an old-fashioned sternwheeler that was a fixture on the largest of the lakes from the glacial age that mark northern Indiana’s picturesque landscape.
Recently Dr. Joe Woschitz, who has a cottage of his own on Lake Webster, posted the latest of the plethora of Facebook pictures that feature his wife, Michelle, and other family members. And lo and behold, there in the background was The Dixie.
The 76-foot double-decker steel-hulled paddle boat has been cruising the waters of that lake for 90 years. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making daily excursions throughout the summer months.
The lake’s history of sternwheelers goes back even further than 1929 when the present craft made its maiden voyage. Steamboats sailed on Webster Lake as early as 1902. And in 1914, Captain Joseph Breeck began operating a 65-foot, wooden-hulled sternwheeler as the first Dixie, delivering people, mail and groceries to various locations around the lake. Captain Breeck replaced the original boat with the present steel-hulled Dixie in 1929, continuing to operate the ship until his retirement 10 years later.
Jay Knapp bought it and captained The Dixie from 1941 to 1949. Then came Earl Uneright, who was captain through 1959, the era in which I recall the boat. He was succeeded by Ernest “Tag” Huffman, who was captain from 1959 through 1980.
During our stay at Lake Webster and for many years after, you could hear The Dixie coming by the music from its speaker system wafting over the waters and the gentle warning of the horn sounding. I understand it no longer pipes music because of opposition from some residents, including a conference center.
I was a young teenager during those two brief summers at Lake Webster. During the day I’d pull a dock out into deep water to use as a swimming base.
I only had a couple of other occasions to visit the lake, once with our church youth group during prom weekend and once for a weekend retreat during my college days.
The nearby city of North Webster had a couple of other attractions for adolescents, including a pretty elaborate miniature golf course that even had a couple of pitch-and-chip holes to go with the normal putting challenges. There was also a baseball batting cage with an automatic pitching machine.
I can be pretty sure the landscape has changed a bit since those long-ago vacation experiences. Resorts and private homes likely are much more elaborate.
But The Dixie is still there, offering its excursions every evening and greeted by visitors and residents alike as it cruises the 640-acre Kosciusko County lake.
