It was 30 years ago when five guys at Anderson University got together in a practice room and put together a gospel quartet that eventually would tour professionally for a brief period of time. One was my cousin once removed, Randy Miller.
They got together again at AU’s recent homecoming with a 30th anniversary reunion concert at the university’s York Performance Hall with a program of old hymns, gospel standards and finished with a favorite from their days with the AU Male Chorus, then directed by Randy’s dad, the late Dr. Gene Miller.
Besides Randy, the original members include David Anderson, Jeff Bell, Tim Hatch and pianist Shawn Nason.
In 1989, Presence revived a tradition of gospel quartets representing the college that had faded over the years. When they graduated they continued to sing, with a few personnel changes, pursuing the dream of their big-name heroes such as the Cathedrals, Statesmen and the Gaither Vocal Band. In fact, Randy mentioned to me that Bill Gaither had been instrumental in encouraging their reunion concert this year.
During their time on the road they put together a couple of professionally produced cassette tapes and at least one CD. Cleaning out their closets, they rounded up the few remaining copies and offered them free to the audience on a first-come, first-served basis. By the time we got there the CDs were gone; fortunately we still have a cassette player.
Friends and relatives of the quartet members made up a large part of the audience, including Randy’s entire family — his wife Jamie, kids and spouses and his brother Jeff and nephew Gabriel. Absent was his mother, Irene “Reenie” Crim, recovering in Florida from an accident. We were there, too, as was his cousin Pam Shoot. And another of my cousins whom I hadn’t seen for a few years, Joan Geske Bailey and husband Chuck (no relation), traveled from Schererville for the concert.
The guys have gained a pound or two (or more) over the years. But though they hadn’t sung together in many years, they could still blend well. And they still knew how to draw a few laughs from the audience.
Randy, who grew up in Anderson and is now a worship leader at a church in Florida, offered a tongue-in-cheek apology to his former Sunday school teachers for his antics as a youngster. Nason, who described himself as a self-made pianist who never took lessons, did not wear his former trademark blue socks (in fact he wasn’t wearing any socks), but the blue had moved to his hair.
I mentioned to Jeff Miller that his brother was still as much of a nut as ever. “They all are,” quipped Jeff.
The concert ended with Presence inviting former Male Chorus members to the stage to join in the traditional “They Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace.”
