Today is one of those occasions when Americans get together to feed their faces. In the process, it sometimes feels as if the real reason for the holiday — giving thanks — is somewhat of an afterthought.
In our family and many others, a brief pause to give thanks before digging in has been a valuable tradition. And not just on Thanksgiving.
Our kids learned to do so at a young age, and sometimes it was entertaining as well as enlightening.
Rachel, our oldest, learned the basics during nursery school when her class offered thanks for their daily snacks. She delighted in being able to ask the blessing before the supper meal as well, along with a preparatory verse the teacher used to get them ready. It came out:
“These are Grandma’s glasses, this is Grandma’s cap, this is the way she folds her hands and puts them in her lap. GoddEES great, GoddEES good, and we thank him for our food. Amen.”
Then her sister Sarah, about 2 at the time, wanted her turn. Hers tended to come out more like this:
“God is great … God is good … Grandma’s glasses.”
That version (closer to Rachel’s than Sarah’s) has been around even longer. Bonnie used to babysit kids before ours were born, and a couple of them, Stefan and Annie, had been taught the longer version. Stefan, the oldest, learned it this way:
“God is great, God is good, and we thank him for our food. BY HIS HAND we all are fed, give us Lord our daily bread.”
During which his little sister, just learning to talk, would try to articulate: Go-o-od i-i-is gre-e-a-t, G-o-od i-i-is go-o-od, f-o-o-od.”
A family Thanksgiving meal has long been a tradition for us. Since our daughters grew up, there have been occasions one of them has hosted. This year, we will be the hosts again.
When it comes time for the blessing, I imagine the kids and grandkids will defer to the patriarch, or maybe one of my sons-in-law.
How much longer it continues may be problematic. Travel becomes a bit more difficult as we grow older. And as our grandkids reach adulthood and go on their own, getting everyone together in the same place is more difficult from a logistical standpoint.
Our oldest granddaughter and her husband have moved out of state. Two other grandkids have moved out on their own. One grandson is in college and has a girlfriend who lives some distance away. They won’t all be here today.
The days of a complete family reunion on Thanksgiving or Christmas, at any rate, may be a thing of the past.
The cost of that Thanksgiving turkey this year is practically out of sight. But the cost of ham is equally outrageous, so we’ll just have to pick the bird clean.
But the opportunity to gather one more time is reason enough for thanks. I hope your holiday is also enjoyable.