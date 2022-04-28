One of those old sayings goes that good people tend to die young. A lot of evidence could be offered to the effect this isn’t necessarily true.
Three of my acquaintances in particular fall into this category after reaching the end of life’s journey in recent weeks.
Judy Meeks Porter had been a neighbor of ours almost as long as we’ve lived in our present home. Judy, 76, died March 27 following a lengthy and courageous bout with cancer.
Our daughters grew up with her kids. In particular our twins, Becky and Ruth, palled around with her youngest, Shannon Meeks, all the way through school and on the same volleyball teams.
Judy was the adopted daughter of Charlie and Mary Helen Herrington, longtime friends of Bonnie and me. At one time nearly an entire block was occupied by members of their family; we referred to it as the “Herrington block.”
At regular intervals, we could count on seeing the Porters making their way down the street toting a rolling trash can, picking up discarded refuse to help make the neighborhood a little nicer.
Soon after Bonnie had a fortunately brief flirtation with breast cancer, she received a note from Judy accompanied by a prayer rock she was forwarding that someone else had given her.
Primus Mootry had been a columnist for this newspaper for many years. His death at age 76 was totally unexpected as he succumbed to a house fire on March 31.
While I was only casually acquainted with Primus, we had met many years ago when I was compiling a series on participation opportunities for Black athletes in Anderson for The Anderson Herald’s sports section.
At the time, he was director of the former West Side Community Center, which would later become the Geater Center. He would go on to teach in Anderson Community Schools and was a respected civil rights champion in the Anderson community.
I always looked forward to Mootry’s insights on life and human relations in his weekly column. He commanded respect even when his political leanings might differ from yours. And no matter how deep the subject matter, he brightened it up with his concluding “Have a nice day.”
Charlotte Brooks was 100 years young when she died on March 29. I had known her and her family since we moved to Anderson in the early 1950s, my mom and her mother having been close friends.
On a couple of occasions early on, Mom and I vacationed with Charlotte and her mother at their cabin at Lake Webster.
Charlotte worked at then-Anderson College and in the Church of God general offices. She was also an accomplished organist with a master’s degree in the field. Her interest in music came naturally. Her father, Lawrence Brooks, had at least one hymn published.
That’s three eventful lifetimes that ended within five days of each other. Quite a testimony of a powerful silver lining.