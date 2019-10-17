It’s to be expected, I guess. Trade publications love to calculate the worst places to live, work, recreate or make your destination.
Comes now Business Insider with its latest list of the nation’s 50 most miserable cities. In case you haven’t heard, Anderson is on it, coming in at No. 35.
We aren’t the worst in the state, though, much less the nation. That dubious honor belongs to: Gary, Indiana, Gary, Indiana, not Louisiana, Paris, France, New York or Rome ...
I can relate. I recall the time a few years ago when I was headed toward Chicago and inadvertently found myself on the off ramp at Gary. It took several blocks along a rutted street lined with vacant lots and closed streets before I could find a place to turn around.
Gary, a one-time steel-producing mecca, still has around 75,000 residents but lost 6 percent of its population in an eight-year period. Unemployment is around 50 percent and 36 percent live in poverty.
The rest of the nation’s bottom 10 included Port Arthur, Texas; Detroit, Mich.; Passaic and Newark, N.J.; Pine Bluff, Ark.; Flint, Mich.; Camden, N.J.; Warren, Ohio; and Huntington Park, Calif.
Anderson’s presence on the list, albeit further down the line, stems from the exodus of General Motors and its spinoff companies around or before the turn of the century. The tedious process of rebuilding an economic base in the face of some 23,000 lost jobs does little to impress pencil-pushers with calculators who measure such negatives as population change, the number employed, health care, commute time and the poverty level.
But misery index? Sure. we have our share of vacant homes (Business Insider cited a $2.8 million grant to tear down 100 abandoned buildings), crime and departing businesses. But real estate is relatively cheap, educational reputation is underrated and you can find plenty to do if you know where to look.
And I’ve driven through (and even stayed in) some places I wouldn’t live on a bet. New Jersey, for instance. Of course, Business Insider did recognize that, bestowing three places in the top 10, seven in the top 20 and nine of the top 50. Even that didn’t match sunny California, which had 10 of the 50 losers.
Indiana, in contrast, had just three in the top 50 (Hammond came in at No. 23), while Ohio had four. The state of New York had none, if you can believe that.
Such lists usually have a high degree of subjectivity, depending on what the surveyors want to emphasize. A recent list by Forbes magazine, for instance, had somewhat different rankings: its top 10 were Miami, Detroit, Flint, West Palm Beach, Fla., Sacramento, Calif., Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Toledo, Ohio, (No. 9 was missing) and Warren, Mich. Gary was No. 20.
Bouncing back from the exodus of GM hasn’t been easy. But given Anderson’s history, this too shall pass.
