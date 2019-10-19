Comments on a social media site can be revealing when it comes to comparing the Anderson of today with the one in which the now-senior generation grew up. Youngsters now have no concept of some of the things that typified adolescent life more than half a century ago.
Many kids from Anderson High School (THE Anderson High School until municipal expansion brought two more into the corporation for a while) would spend their lunch hours at the YMCA’s Indian Room. After school or in the evenings they were a few blocks away at the Club Tom Tom. When Madison Heights and Highland came along, the latter was briefly replaced by the Anderson Youth Center, though the latter had a more limited lifespan.
Action on nights and weekends centered around a couple of automotive experiences. Kids loved to cruise “the drag” south on Meridian Street to 14th and back north on Main Street to Fifth Street. Later on the cruising moved to Broadway as carloads would go round and round through the drive-in restaurants, mainly Frisch’s, Dronberger’s Pink Horse and Jerry’s (which later became the Jumbo). Yes, they were called drive-in restaurants because you could stop, order your food and eat in your car without having to drive away.
It was also the age of the drive-in theater. During warm weather months carloads would head for the North Drive-In on Indiana 9 or the South Drive-In on what was then Indiana 67 (now 53rd Street not far from the point). You parked your car, hooked a speaker over the car window and settled back to watch the movie in your own car in the open air — or not watch it, reputations sometimes had it.
If you wanted the traditional indoor movie experience there were four choices right in downtown Anderson. The Paramount and State were showcase theaters, generally filled for weekend matinees. Across from the Paramount, the Times and Riviera theaters usually had second-run movies you may have missed the first time around since the traditional stay of a film was only three or four days.
Youth sports were taking off then. Anderson’s first Little League was located in Edgewater Park just south of East 10th Street. The Little League program expanded rapidly, and at one time there were seven Little Leagues: Shadyside, White River, Erskine National, Fairview American, Madison Avenue, Meadowbrook and Franklin. Babe Ruth League games were played at South Diamond in Fairview Park, Crawford Field and later Wood Field near North Side Middle School.
Fast-pitch softball at Shadyside Park occupied the diamond six nights a week, with teams representing Industrial, Commercial and Sunday School leagues. There was adult baseball at Memorial Field and Delco Remy diamonds.
Parades occupied downtown streets several times a year, including homecoming parades for AHS and then-Anderson College.
One thing that is ubiquitous today was missing: handheld devices.
