We were on one of our periodic runs to Art’s on Broadway for our favorite pizza. The guy at the next table recognized me. It wasn’t until he gave his name (which I didn’t catch the first time because I had forgotten my hearing aids) that I remembered him.
David Maine and his wife, Barbara, were back in town. The Anderson native frequently returns to Anderson for his longtime barber to cut his hair.
While they were there, they frequented the Anderson tradition, which dates all the way back to the original Art’s Pizza Palace on Fletcher Street in the 1950s.
The Maines were neighbors of ours when we were first married, living on opposite sides of a duplex in Park Place. David’s older brother, Mike, was a high school classmate of mine in the Anderson High School Class of 1957.
As I recall, they were the sons of longtime AHS English teacher Vivian Maine and her husband, Roland Maine.
Things change over the years. David Maine now lives in Noblesville, while Mike is in Texas. Moving away from Anderson after high school or college has been a trend that started even before the General Motors exodus a couple or three decades ago.
Even AHS has a new address on the south side of town where, at the time, a brand new township school launched a Madison Heights tradition that lasted four decades before expansion reversed again into consolidation.
The favorite hangouts of the time were places like the Alibi, Olsen’s B&K Root Beer and Dronberger’s Pink Horse Drive-In. Frisch’s Big Boy came along soon after that.
Now two of those are distant memories, Olsen’s has become Gene’s Root Beer (the last of the drive-ups) and Frisch’s remains as an eat-in restaurant.
Art’s, of course, still draws the nostalgic pizza lovers. Two primary locations, Art’s on Broadway and Art’s Varsity, descended from the original, while another on Scatterfield is a satellite of the Broadway operation.
While Maine’s longtime barber is still in business, mine passed away about a year ago. The old-time barbers are becoming fewer and fewer as hairstyling specialists proliferate.
I’ve always had trouble recalling names, which seems to get worse with age. Maine, of course, had an advantage on me, my mugshot having appeared regularly atop this column virtually forever. And my appearance hasn’t changed all that much other than my hair getting grayer and more sparse on top.
Of course, just about everything changes over the years.
Anderson’s bustling downtown area is no longer the commercial center of the city. The advent of Interstate 69 around the south end of town has drawn most retail businesses in that direction.
The old 109 bypass is now bustling Scatterfield Road. And gambling, once the province of back rooms along downtown Main Street, now thrives at Hoosier Park.
But for aging Andersonians and expatriates, the nostalgia of times past still stirs memories of a different way of life in those formative years.