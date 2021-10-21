A recent post on social media featured a picture of something you don’t see very often these days. Obviously a tintype from an earlier era, it was a family portrait of a father, mother and 16 children, including what appeared to be newborn twins.
Back in the day, far removed from the time you and I (not to mention our kids and grandkids) grew up, this wasn’t far from the norm. In an agrarian society with lots of farm work to do during the day and relatively few diversions at night, children not only provided extra hands to keep the place going but usually came along naturally about once every year or two as mom and pop turned their attention to each other after the youngsters had gone to bed and let nature take its course. Birth control? There was no such thing.
My own family could be cited as a case in point. Start with my maternal great-grandfather, Henry Ludwig Miller (nee Mueller), born in Germany and immigrated here in the middle of the 19th century. Here he met and married Eleanora Schneider, also a German immigrant. They had 10 children, nine of whom reached adulthood.
The second oldest was my grandfather, Fred Miller. He married Emma Kirkland, herself one of 14 children of Elias West Kirkland Sr. and his wife, Josephine Brown Kirkland. Fred and Emma would bring eight offspring into the world, the oldest of whom was my mom, Pearl. Fred, though, was a relative piker when it came to paternity, his brother, Charlie Miller, siring no fewer than 15.
My dad’s family was also prolific. Not so much my great-grandfather, William Norton Bailey, who had only four children with great-grandma Phyllis Phillips Bailey before tragically being killed in a farm accident near Terre Haute in 1862.
His third son, however, raised more farmhands to man their Oklahoma homestead. Oliver Irven Bailey married Sarah, a widow with two children, and they produced seven more, including my dad, Ernest Bailey, and his twin brother who died shortly after birth. Six of the nine reached adulthood.
My parents’ generation was less fecund. By then, not only had birth control begun to come on the scene, but also most of them had moved into cities and towns, where farmhands were less of a premium.
In my case, of course, I’m an only child. Birth control, however, does not get the blame here. Rather my mom was infertile, my parents waiting 16 years for me, thanks to God and Dr. H.J. Nilson, who had followed developments in the field of fertility.
Bonnie was one of four children in her family. We thought that size family had something going for it, but by the time we prepared for our third we realized how expensive raising a child can be. Nature settled that for us with twins.
I would hate the thoughts of feeding, clothing and educating 16 children nowadays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.