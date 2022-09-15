During most televised sporting events, TV producers are always on the lookout for human interest shots during breaks in play. During last month’s Major League Baseball Little League World Series Classic at Williamsport, Pa., one such clip sparked an unfortunate firestorm of criticism when the so-called woke culture got hold of it.
The annual game affords opportunity for Little League World Series participants to experience a big league game while preparing for their own competition.
During the game, the ESPN cameras picked up on members of the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team decorating the head of teammate Jeremiah Grise with a bunch of white stuff that looked like cotton. “Just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers,” quipped one of the on-air announcers.
A lot of viewers did not find it amusing, especially when it began going viral on social media outlets that manage to take things out of proportion in a hurry. The problem, as it happens, was that Grise happens to be Black, and most of his teammates are white.
Many were quick to make the connection with the stereotype of Black slaves forced to pick cotton in the old South. In particular, one late-night comedian went into a profanity-laden tirade on social media about the blatantly racist connotation of the activity and implying complicity from everyone involved in letting it happen.
As is sometimes all too typical, the backstory was initially ignored in favor of emotional reaction. Nobody asked how Grise or his teammates felt about the situation. Nor were the details aired leading up to the hairdo. Little League International, of course, felt obliged to look into the matter, later releasing a statement that it was assured there was no ill intent.
Probably the big-name athletes’ tendency to do their own thing regarding their appearance is ultimately to blame. Several major leaguers routinely dye their hair, wear it in varying lengths (or no length at all) and cover themselves with tattoos.
Filtering down to the Little League level, a star player on the eventual champion Hawaiian team, Jaron Lancaster, sported a Mohawk haircut dyed white.
According to the Davenport team players, they were paying tribute to Lancaster when they took the stuffed toys they received as a memento of the game, pulled the stuffing out of them and created their own white hairdos.
Nor was Grise the only one so decorated; later photos showed a couple of his white teammates with their own do’s and Grise smiling broadly.
In the aftermath, the Davenport players received a history lesson that presumably helped them understand what all the fuss was about.
Prejudice is learned. Left to themselves, kids of all ethnic derivations tend to get along just fine. For example, Anderson’s own Carl Erskine and Johnny Wilson. Then their elders come along and drag them into a longstanding reality that doesn’t want to go away.
When will we ever be able to just let Little Leaguers be Little Leaguers?