One recent afternoon we decided to grab an early supper while we were out and about. The restaurant we chose wasn’t too crowded, which is good since my wife is on a walker.
On that occasion, I noticed something in particular: nearly all of the other customers were old people.
Oh wait. They were all in our age range — gray hair, canes, balding heads, plaid coats, baggy blue jeans, sweatshirts and all. I guess that tells something about us as well.
By the time their evenings are done, their elders will already have logged a couple or three hours of sleep time.
Early to bed, early to rise. It may not make one healthy, wealthy or wise, but it can be a good indicator of your age.
I was young once. For the largest part of my working life, I went to work in the newsroom during the early afternoon and didn’t make it home until after midnight. Accordingly, I usually slept well into the morning.
Restaurants take advantage of the age gap as best they can. Some of them have early bird specials with reduced prices for certain items.
We used to take advantage of an early bird buffet at one place, although reduced mobility has made that impractical since things opened up again following the pandemic panic.
Another restaurant’s early bird opening usually draws a sizable crowd of people our age who like to eat out now and then but aren’t fond of taking a number and standing in line waiting for a table to open up.
Lifestyles change as we get older.
A few of us still like to take in a high school or college basketball game now and then, but instead of spotting us in the crow’s nest, we’re more apt to be sitting on or near the front row. Those bleachers seem to be getting harder to climb these days.
And we don’t go as high up in the theater if we make it to the movies — in which we usually opt for the cheaper matinees if we go at all.
As for major college or pro football or basketball games, there’s an awful lot of walking involved, so we thank our lucky stars for TV coverage.
Not that everyone brags about their age. Comedian Jack Benny (if you remember him, you’re of a certain age, too) made a standing joke out of being perpetually 39 years old.
Others, though, readily claim their seniority. Outspoken gospel singer Eva Mae Lefevre proudly declared her age well into her 80s, quipping to Bill Gaither on one of the Homecoming videos: “It’s like being pregnant. It’s gonna tell on you sooner or later.”
Getting old isn’t for sissies. But it’s better than the alternative.