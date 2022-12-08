Life goes on. But as I age, it seems increasing numbers of my circle of friends come to the end of their own lives after leaving an impact on those who knew them — and, in some cases, many who didn’t.
I graduated from Anderson High School with Robert Leroy Morgan (he was simply Leroy to most of us). He was active in sports at AHS, participating in football, basketball and track.
After graduation he spent two years in the Army before embarking on a career at Delco Remy that ended with his retirement from Remy International 36 years later. He died on Nov. 14 at 84.
You could be sure he’d greet you and maybe engage in friendly conversation every time you encountered him, whether deliberately or by chance. I last saw him at our class reunion last summer.
Leroy came from a large family of 11 siblings. Several of his brothers made their mark in athletics locally, including Jerry Jr., Jim, Marvin, Frank, Harry and David.
Leroy’s daughter, Leisa Richardson, at one time served as editor of The Herald Bulletin. He also had two sons, Robert and Jeffrey.
Jean Ratzlaff Johnson, who died Nov. 15 at 92, had an impact of a different kind. Raised in Pennsylvania, she came to Anderson College (now University) where she met and married Sidney “Mac” Johnson.
They spent 47 years in the Christian mission field in Asia, chiefly in India. Jean was active in helping to expand the role of women in the church and establishing a women’s sisterhood known as The Women of the Church of God in Asia.
Much of her work in India centered around a girls home in Cuttack, India, called The Shelter. It sparked a passion for the welfare of children, particularly those in the Third World.
After their return to the United States some three decades ago, the Johnsons (with husband Sidney always deferring to her as the moving force) founded Children of Promise, a child sponsorship ministry, in 1992. Now, 30 years later, the agency has expanded into 31 countries around the world.
I had known members of Jean’s family long before her return to Anderson. Her uncle Walter Ratzlaff was my boyhood pastor in Minnesota. And her uncle Emil Ratzlaff and cousins John and Carol Ann were living in Anderson when I moved here.
Ernesteen Scherer, 75, who died Nov. 3, taught music at Anderson Community Schools for 39 years. It was she, then under the name Ernesteen McDonald, who identified our daughter Rachel’s musical talent at Park Place Elementary School and turned her on to singing publicly.
And we can’t forget Larry “Can Man” Van Ness, 75, who died Oct. 24 from injuries suffered in a car accident. Larry, a familiar sight on the streets of Anderson, was renowned for his efforts in collecting nearly 27 million aluminum can tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
Different lives. Different missions. But they will all be missed.