Nowadays we keep hearing how it is impossible to live on the salaries teachers, police, firefighters and the like bring home. The relative value of particular jobs, of course, is another issue entirely.
The norm these days is two breadwinners in the family pooling their income so they can cover all the expenses. Single-parent families don’t have that, for want of a better word, luxury; mom, or sometimes dad, do the best they can on one income. And the kids either are farmed out to day care or a sitter, or they become latchkey kids. In either case the level of hands-on parenting is not what it once was.
It makes you wonder how they did it in days of yore. Dad was the breadwinner, mom stayed home with the kids and there seemed to be a lot less chaos in the world.
My dad was a career teacher. For most of 28 years he taught high school vocational agriculture, moving into adult education agriculture the last couple of years before his health headed south. The most money he ever made in a year was $5,000, though an understanding of inflation must be taken into account to make this relative, and there was also a very modest amount from farming a small spread.
Mom, in the meantime, never worked outside the home during her married life until my dad went on disability. When I came along she spent full time caring for me besides keeping our home immaculate.
Understanding how we stayed above water financially requires comparing living standards then and now. First, there was no internet, no iPhones and we had no television. We had one home phone, sharing a party line. Long distance calls, which went through a live operator, cost extra, so we had the option of station-to-station, with charges beginning when someone answered, or person-to-person, more expensive but charges didn’t begin until the named person was on the line.
By their 25th anniversary, Mom and Dad still were using most of the household goods and tools they owned or received on their wedding day. Mom made most of her clothes on a portable sewing machine. We had a manual toaster on which you had to turn over the bread when it was toasted on one side. Our old radio lasted about 30 years before it finally gave out.
We had one car. Dad did all the driving (Mom didn’t drive). Dad changed and reused his own antifreeze. If Mom and I went anywhere while Dad was working we took a taxi, bus or train. Travel by airplane was rare and expensive in those days.
There was no air-conditioning, except for theaters. And most people ate all their meals at home.
Lifestyles and priorities have changed considerably over the years. And it has become a lot more expensive.
