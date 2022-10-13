There’s a roof up above me,
I’ve a good place to sleep,
There’s food on my table
And shoes on my feet.
You gave me Your love, Lord,
And a fine family.
Thank You, Lord,
For Your blessings on me.
— James, Russell and Edd Easter
I turned 83 this month. It seems as though every year adds a little more effort to the endless task of day-to-day existence. I can’t think of a part of my body that doesn’t either ache from time to time or require a bit more effort to make it work.
I can still get around all right, although getting winded more easily, but Bonnie depends on her walker whenever she goes out.
Quite a few people our age seem to have reason to feel that life is getting away from them. I suppose I could also. I’ve handled a few lemons in my day.
My dad died when I was 11. I was just beginning my newspaper career when Uncle Sam sent me the famed greeting with a command invitation to spend two years in the Army. I no sooner returned home than I lost my grandma and my closest cousin within a month of each other.
Through it all, though, I’ve had some things going for me. I’ve had strong family support, a solid faith community, 56 years of a good marriage and four productive daughters. And I’ve been blessed with a good memory and a positive outlook on living. I believe whatever life throws at me, everything will turn out all right.
It’s the kind of attitude spoken of in the above lyrics from a country gospel song by a group called the Easter Brothers. Jeff Easter is a Gospel singer whose group, Jeff & Sheri Easter, has sung on the Gaither videos. He has told of his father, James Easter, emerging from tough times and going through poverty. At one time, he lived in a one-room shack, which inspired the song, “Thank You, Lord, for Your Blessings on Me.”
Approaching the twilight of life tends to bring to mind whatever hasn’t been accomplished or completed and probably will remain that way. Fortunately I’ve mustered the optimism to appreciate the accomplishments I have managed to achieve, the places I’ve gone and the things I’ve seen. And the memory to enjoy reliving so many of the experiences that have made my life a little brighter.
It may be too late to live in the future. I’m not worried about who the next president will be, or whether everyone will have to switch to electric-powered cars a couple of decades down the road, or whether Indianapolis will ever host the Olympic Games. I just hope my grandchildren develop a productive lifestyle as they tackle this rapidly changing world.
Instead, I’m looking forward to finding out what the next world has to offer.
Thank you, Lord, for your blessings on me.