In what the pundits are calling the longest war in American history, the troops are coming home. The net result of our efforts appears to be a big fat zero as the Taliban fighters, AK-47s blazing, didn’t even wait for our troops to fly away before returning to the repressive status quo from which Osama bin Laden launched the infamous 9/11 attack on the USA.
Welcome to the wonderful world of boomerang diplomacy, President Biden.
Then-President Trump laid plans to turn law enforcement in Afghanistan, such as it was, over to the fledgling government that represented the first democratically elected regime in the country’s history. That ancient if not venerable landlocked hunk of mountainous terrain had begun to emerge into the 21st century as women gained status and children, particularly girls, gained an education, ideas the far-right Taliban had forcefully repressed. Then along came Biden, declaring we were out of there and good luck.
And the world was exposed to images of fleeing Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes trying to take off, attempting to storm the airport, and U.S. citizens and others forcefully prevented from reaching their lifeline to freedom.
Negotiations tried to sound a hopeful note in the transition. But heavy-handed Taliban tactics, house-to-house searches and the resurgence of ISIS, which claims responsibility for last week’s airport bombings, casts a pall over the whole situation.
The ancient, arid land of Afghanistan has never made a pretty picture. It dates from antiquity, strategically located along the Silk Road connecting it to the cultures of the Middle East and other parts of Asia.
Naturally it has experienced its share of military misadventures including those of Alexander the Great, Mauryas, Muslim Arabs, Mongols and three British campaigns.
A couple of coups led to occupation by troops from the Soviet Union in 1978. Even the vaunted Soviet army, plagued by the hit-and-run tactics of the Mujahedeen, found the place inhospitable and eventually withdrew. Then along came the fundamentalist Islamic group, the Taliban.
So what do we have to show for our two decades of military presence in Afghanistan? We managed to rout al-Qaida and rid the world of bin Laden. A democratically elected president was installed — for a while anyway, fleeing the country as the Taliban stepped into the void even before our withdrawal. And now ISIS rears its ugly head.
It isn’t the first time the United States has declared victory and gone home. We have the lesson of Vietnam, where U.S. troops suffered tens of thousands of casualties. At least the North waited until the GIs were winging their way back home before quietly moving in, renaming Saigon to honor Ho Chi Minh and reuniting that Southeast Asian country under a communist flag that has kept itself under the radar since.
And what of Afghanistan? Will it become another Vietnam? Or another Cuba? Or worse?
God help Afghanistan. Nobody else has.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.