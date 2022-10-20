As New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was setting a new American League season record with his 62nd home run, Roger Maris Jr., whose father's record he broke, loudly insisted Judge should be officially recognized as the game's all-time home run king.
This despite the fact National leaguers bettered that mark six times around the turn of the century, led by Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants with 73 in 2001.
Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals had 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999, while Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs had seasons of 66, 64 and 63.
That period of time, of course, was marked by revelations of widespread use of steroids among major leaguers. That prompted purists to insist that records set during that time by users of performance-enhancing drugs should be invalidated.
To date, none of the three has made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and they are widely considered pariahs instead of basking in the glow of celebrity that normally accompanies such accomplishments.
As for Major League Baseball itself, those records still stand.
This, we note, is in sharp contrast to 1961 when Maris was closing in on the magic 60-homer season logged by the legendary Babe Ruth in 1927.
The 1961 season was when the schedule was expanded from 154 games to 162, and then-Commissioner Ford Frick decreed that Ruth's record could not be broken unless it was eclipsed in the first 154 games.
Thus baseball came up with the famous asterisk for Maris that preserved Ruth's home run king status.
Eventually, as other records disappeared left and right, Major League Baseball relented. The asterisk after Maris' record disappeared in 1991.
Then came the steroid revolution. But despite a smattering of random drug tests, baseball did not penalize PED use until 2005, several years after Bonds, McGwire and Sosa posted their records.
Sosa never admitted to steroid use, though he reportedly tested positive at least once.
Bonds, who repeatedly denied using PEDs, was convicted of obstruction of justice for lying to a grand jury investigating steroid use. He eventually admitted taking preparations, though he insisted he didn't realize he was using steroids.
McGwire eventually admitted using PEDs off and on, though insisting he didn't believe they had a direct effect on his ability to hit home runs. He pointed out he had good and bad seasons both before and after he began taking steroids.
“Performance-enhancing drugs are an illusion,” McGwire said. “I wish I hadn't gotten involved with steroids.”
And what does Judge think? In an interview last month he made no bones about it: Bonds' 73 stands as the all-time record.
“I watched him do it,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. “That's the record. No one can take that from him.”
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred agreed. “The record book says what it says. You can't undo that.”
Should asterisks erase balls landing in the stands? We'll let you be the Judge.