Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA... * AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana. * TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&