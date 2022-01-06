Sixty years ago today, I was finishing up my course work of my ninth semester at what was then Anderson College. Holding down a part-time job during most of my college years, I couldn’t complete graduation requirements in four calendar years, so an extra semester was needed. Fortunately, that semester was a snap.
All requirements for my major and minor were in the rearview mirror, so I coasted through my classes: lower-division U.S. history, courtship and marriage (at the time, I didn’t really have any prospects), Men’s Glee Club, Brass Choir and, as preparation for a writing career, techniques of coaching football. I didn’t anticipate working in that field but wanted to learn the sport’s basics for reporting purposes.
During the afternoons, I held down a job on the packing line at Warner Press, which I kept until I landed a newspaper job the following summer.
I lived at home , on East Third Street about two blocks off campus. And I drove an old, slant-backed, straight-shift 1950 Chevy. It was pretty well worn by January 1962, so I traded it in on a 1954 Chevy with an automatic transmission. They gave me all of $95 on my trade-in.
With the inevitable march of time, myriad changes have occurred since those days. Third Street through Park Place is now University Boulevard. The old ‘54 Chevy, which turned out to have a balky transmission and electrical problems, got me through a year at The Anderson Herald before Uncle Sam came calling, and I had to get rid of it.
Instead of selling or mothballing it, I traded it to a friend for his stereo and extensive, mostly jazz, record collection. Both the car and the stereo are long gone , but I still have most of those records.
That January I would be concluding a year and a half as sports editor of The Andersonian, AC’s student newspaper. I was looking feverishly for a sports writing job, but none of the leads I had panned out. I interviewed with the Madison Courier, Logansport Pharos-Tribune and Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette, as well as the weekly Zionsville Times.
A major stumbling block was the fact I was at prime draft age , and companies were reluctant to hire anyone they might have to replace in a matter of months.
Finally, hearing that Assistant Sports Editor Gary Ausbun was leaving The Anderson Herald to begin a career in ministry, I applied right here in my hometown. And the rest is history.
Anderson has been my hometown since 1951. I’ve lived in six different homes, five of which are still standing. By far the longest stretch is my present home in which I’ve resided more than 53 years.
Who knows if more changes are in store? But it’s been an interesting ride.
