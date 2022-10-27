Two of my longtime friends reached the end of the road this month after they had logged major milestones of longevity.
My association with Bill Barnett, who died Oct. 5 at age 90, actually began before either one of us was born.
My mom and dad knew his parents, Ed and Ruth Barnett, in the 1930s when Dad was dean and Ed taught at the ill-fated Warner Memorial College in Eastland, Texas. Bill, a longtime Anderson resident, was born in the Lone Star State in 1932.
As he was several years older, I was closer to his younger brother, Mark, during our growing-up years. In recent times, though, I could always count on Bill greeting me as I entered church on Sundays.
During my college years, Louisiana native Dr. Martin LaVern “Vern” Norris joined the faculty of what became Anderson University.
Having him for a couple of sociology classes would be just the beginning of a lifelong association with the soft-spoken, heavy-accented Norris, whose influence and presence would extend far beyond the college classroom.
Norris lived to be a centenarian, dying on Oct. 13, eight months beyond his 100th birthday. He was preceded by his wife Fran, to whom he had been married almost 69 years.
Among other endeavors, Vern and Fran Norris helped found Truthfinders, a Sunday school class for young married and engaged couples. Two of my cousins were among the original members.
When Bonnie and I got married a few years later, we became members, by which time Vern, on a sabbatical to complete additional graduate studies, had turned the class over to a colleague, Dr. Tom Pappas.
The class still meets regularly, 62 years later, although its members have aged commensurately. The Norrises would later rejoin the class as regular members.
Marriage and family relations were Vern’s primary field. He probably counseled thousands of people, in addition to conferences and speeches all over the country.
His advice was not always welcomed. As an extension of marriage and family emphasis, he saw and addressed the need for education in the sexual realm.
He also was vocal over concerns about race relations and LGBTQ+ issues, always promoting inclusion of those who were different from the norm. It wasn’t always what some critics wanted to hear, and they let him know it.
When Fran Norris’ health was declining, Bonnie fixed up her basket of baked goods she loved to do for church friends experiencing difficulties. After her passing, at a monthly Truthfinders breakfast, Vern responded by insisting on picking up our tab.
Vern aged well. In his later years he turned to music, composing several numbers for various occasions. We also shared a penchant for sudoku puzzles. And even into his 90s, he was transporting friends to church.
Both Barnett and Norris managed regular church attendance when their health permitted. Both had been there within a week or two of their deaths.