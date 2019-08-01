Thoughtless rabble-rousing seems to be the order of things these days, and the most recent Independence Day celebration provided a case in point.
No, I'm not referring to the National Mall ceremonies. Rather it's the sneaker controversy in which Nike scuttled a planned release of a model adorned with the Betsy Ross 13-star U.S. flag after the famed (or is it infamous?) Colin Kaepernick, now under contract with the shoemaker, suggested the flag represents the country's racist past.
Once more, Kaepernick, whose most prominent visibility came from taking a knee during the national anthem while quarterbacking (or not) the San Francisco 49ers, has demonstrated he's clueless. That's not just my opinion. Dr. Alveda King, niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., put it this way on national television: “I am not so sure brother Kaepernick even totally understands who Betsy Ross is. It's kind of unfortunate that we are fighting over sneakers when we should be celebrating living in the best country on the planet.”
Indeed, he may have no idea Ross, born as Elizabeth Grissom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was raised in the Quaker religion, although the Society of Friends apparently disavowed her when she married outside her faith. People familiar with the Quakers are quite aware they not only are devout pacifists but were one of the first organizations to fully condemn slavery both in the United States and abroad.
Additionally, the state of Pennsylvania, Ross' lifelong home, became the first state to outlaw slavery, even before the Constitution was adopted in 1787.
Betsy Ross, as we know, became the symbol of the first permanent U.S. flag, though her contribution to the 13-star, 13-stripe banner has been debated over the years. At any rate, that flag came to represent the United States in its quest for independence and self-determination. Any connection between the flag and the institution of slavery exists only in the mind of the beholder. Would anyone seriously suggest we obliterate an entire century of our nation's history, which would also include a bloody civil war over the controversy?
Of course, while considerable feathers have been ruffled, Nike probably used the flap to gain a lot of free publicity. While sales reportedly dipped around the holiday, they've held pretty steady since then.
A valid question is whether the Betsy Ross flag should adorn tennies at all. Federal statutes outline how the flag should be displayed and specify that clothing should not be made from the flag. Thus a copycat 13-star-flag design on a shoe hastily marketed during the controversy could be in violation of the protocol.
On the other hand, there is no penalty for improper use of the flag. A good thing, I suppose, for those of us who wear flag-adorned apparel on the Fourth of July.
For the life of me I can't comprehend anyone disavowing a country that stands as the envy of most of the world.
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.