It seems we’re always hearing from professed atheists or agnostics about the denial of reality by religious people. Of course, conversely, people standing up for their religious faith accuse nonbelievers of belittling the importance of faith.
Inevitably on one of those online forums, you’ll see a query from someone asking what kind of argument it takes to persuade an atheist of the role a divine creator plays in the universe and sustaining it. There’s a simple answer to that one.
If someone doesn’t believe in a being greater than what inhabits this planet (and perhaps others elsewhere in the cosmos), no argument is going to make them change their mind. They will always have a comeback for any point you try to make.
Many of those, I’ve observed, have to do with the fundamentalist tone often present in existing religious bodies. No surprise there. Many are convinced of the infallibility of verbal interpretation of revered ancient religious documents including the Christian and Jewish Bibles, the Talmud, the Quran, the Upanishads and Buddhist sacred texts.
Nonbelievers counter with the body of scientific knowledge that seems to paint a somewhat different picture of the world in which we live and its development. They hold to a demonstrated reality that can be empirically verified without resorting to invocations of “Thus saith the Lord.”
What we’re left with, it seems, is an apples-and-oranges argument.
Fundamentalists of whatever religious bent do themselves no favors when they hold to ideas that go beyond the scope of the scriptures they hold sacred.
Most of the aforementioned were written or passed down orally by multiple authors who expressed their inspiration in different ways as they pointed toward the influence of forces greater than ourselves in our eventual determination.
As the highest known form of life in our sphere of the universe, mankind is the only species capable of making decisions from processed information that can make a change in the direction their life and, perhaps in some cases, all lives on the planet will take.
To many of us, that reality takes us to another level. As the old joke goes, if you see a turtle sitting on a fence post, you know it didn’t get there by itself.
And as we look at the order of the universe and the distance mankind has come over thousands if not millions of years, we are compelled to believe there must be Somebody bigger than you or me.
It is demonstrated graphically on occasion. This despite pressure from nonbelievers, for instance, to banish prayer in public settings.
It was far different last month when, in response to a pro football player’s critical injury, every player on both teams knelt in prayer in the middle of the field. And others followed suit at games the next weekend.
Damar Hamlin has made a dramatic recovery. Can there be no connection?
Reality without faith is incomplete. Both are an integral part of human life.