Sticks and stones may break your bones, as the saying goes, but words will never hurt you. Whoever coined that phrase was either trying to fool themselves or just plain lying.
These days, it seems carelessly spoken words spouted without thinking can get you blacklisted indefinitely before you even comprehend what you’ve said. Some, of course, are of a racial or political nature. Others, however, relate either to cusswords or off-color references.
When I was growing up, an issue was words relating to religiously-oriented curses. I remember a neighbor girl who mastered a string of a half dozen words that would make a sailor blush.
Later on it trended in the direction of sexual terms, primarily built around the infamous F-word. In fact the gerund form has taken on a meaning of its own, or perhaps no meaning whatsoever beyond the general theme of displeasure.
That augments the D-word, the S-word, the A-word, the H-word and all those other three- and four-letter words we hear coming out of the mouths of anyone seeking to draw attention to what they are saying without really saying anything of substance.
From my observation, use of such epithets is much more common among the less literate segment of society. It can be a means of expressing variations of a theme in the absence of a vocabulary capable of rendering more creative expressions of negativity.
I suppose I would have to plead guilty to succumbing to such temptations in my distant past. For instance there was the time I retorted when I was pushed off my bicycle into a mud puddle by calling the perpetrator a string of vulgarities.
It came back to bite me after the guy and a couple of friends later retaliated, causing damage to my bike pedal, then told the police I had cussed him out (albeit on the unrelated earlier occasion).
Your average individual usually agrees there are times when people want to express themselves by spouting some sort of harsh words when things go wrong. Others don’t bother to insist on their right to offer objectionable words just about anytime they open their mouths, as is the wont of lots of people I’ve encountered.
Getting in touch with my feelings and building a lifelong vocabulary have enabled me to conduct a civil (or even uncivil) conversation without resorting to words I’ve dredged up out of the gutter.
Oh, I have words for those occasions when things go horribly awry, like that game where the Indianapolis Colts blew the biggest lead in NFL history.
My favorite epithets are words like “gesachstehagen” (from an old German band polka number whose meaning I have no idea), “fatchamatish” (from a Jackie Gleason TV routine of the distant past) and “Hillary” (which tells you the main reason I held my nose and voted for Donald Trump in 2016).
After all, those careless words can come back to haunt us.