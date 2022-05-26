Louisville isn’t that far from here. I once toured Churchill Downs, albeit during horse racing’s offseason. But I’ve never had any desire to battle traffic and people at the Kentucky Derby for the privilege of watching a two-minute race of the so-called sport of kings.
Nor have I ever placed a bet on a horse race. The idea of risking my money on the notion of a four-footed creature’s desire on a given day to outrun every other rival on the track doesn’t seem a good way to get rich quick. If you don’t play, you can’t lose.
Which isn’t to say I don’t fantasize once in a while. Usually I go with one of the favorites, this year Epicenter. And just for kicks, maybe $2 on the biggest long shot, in this case a horse that barely made the field when another long shot, Ethereal Road, was scratched the night before the race.
That would have been $2 to win on 80-1 shot Rich Strike. And just to cover that, $2 to show on Epicenter. All theoretical money, of course.
So what happens? The Rich-come-lately falls hopelessly behind early as the front-runners set a record pace.
Then as they run out of gas, he charges up through the field and outlegs Epicenter to the wire in one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history. And Rich Strike became the longest long shot to win the wreath of roses since Donerail in 1913 at 91-1.
Rich Strike paid $163.60 for a $2 bet. And I would have picked up another $5.20 for a show bet on Epicenter. Who knew?
And just like that, a claimer that was minutes from being shipped off to a small track in Ohio or somewhere for a less-glamorous race a week later, instead won horse racing’s most prestigious championship.
The Derby telecast announcers offer a clue to the situation that led to Rich Strike’s unexpected mother lode.
The colt had a history of coming from behind, and the longer the race, the better. At 1 ¼ miles, the Derby was likely the longest race any of those colts had covered under racing conditions. And those speed horses burned themselves out in the process.
Partly for that reason, the colt’s handlers skipped last Saturday’s Preakness, which was shorter with tighter turns, but will enter the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes in June.
But in the Derby, Rich Strike was raring to go, weaving through the field as he chased down the elite Epicenter and won going away. Then when a guide horse trotted up to escort him to the festivities, the feisty colt got into a biting match. Get out of here, this is my territory! Where are my carrots?
And there you have it, right from the horse’s mouth.
But my theoretical nonbets this year are probably as close as I’ll get to a big payoff on horse flesh for the rest of my life.