Christmas is a time when people tend to gather in a family setting, traveling miles if not flying clear across the country to be with loved ones.
Some don’t have that luxury. I think of one of my college friends, whose wife passed away and has no children. He usually has holiday meals alone or with one or two friends. We’ve been out of touch recently, leading me to wonder what kind of shape he’s in physically.
Another quickly comes to mind. I worked with him at The Anderson Herald during my early newspaper years. Bill Wade was The Herald’s wire editor and wrote a column titled Folklore.
Bill lived alone in the YMCA across the street from the newspaper. He had a son who lived in Bloomington, but his wife had long been out of the picture.
He was a colorful character who often chewed on a pipe or clacked his false teeth as he methodically went about his job but could be quite cantankerous when things didn’t go smoothly.
Each day, City Editor Lee Lortz would pick any state or national stories from The Associated Press or United Press International wires deemed worthy of Page 1. All sports stories (sometimes excepting the World Series or other stories of major importance) went to “Red” Haven and me in the sports department.
Bill had charge of the rest, choosing the most significant or readable stories for the inside pages.
Theoretically the stories came over the wire formatted for immediate use. In those days they came over teletype machines along with perforated tape attached to each story to be fed into Linotype machines that set them in type faster than a human operator could do.
Bill, however, carefully copy edited the stories he used for accuracy and typographical errors. And he found plenty of them. Invariably that initiated a collect call to the wire service, where he would noisily inquire as to what they meant by the wording in question.
“Gxxxxxxed AP!” he’d bellow. “World’s greatest news service. JUST ASK ’EM, THEY’LL TELL YOU!”
His son would visit or call (invariably collect) on rare occasions. Bill took his regular vacations, usually boarding a Greyhound bus to Cleveland and returning with some rare long-play records for his extensive collection that included classical music and various sounds. He took his meals at the cafeteria across the street.
Four editorial employees died within a short interval at or near retirement age. Bill was one. He customarily took two half-hour lunch breaks during his shift; you could set your watch by him. When he was overdue one night, Managing Editor Pat McKeand went over to check on him. He had passed away sitting in his room.
A few people attended his funeral, including the entire newsroom. At its conclusion, some of us were conscripted on the spot to be pallbearers.
One solitary life. But to those who knew him, it was a memorable one.