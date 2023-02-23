After a season where everything that could possibly go wrong did, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves starting at square one. Now they have tasked Shane Steichen, 37, with the central role in the team’s reconstruction.
The outgoing Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, of course, is fresh from masterminding an offense that came within a fumble of winning Super Bowl LVII. En route, the Eagles rallied to beat the hapless Colts with a late touchdown drive capped by a quarterback draw that caught the Colts flatfooted.
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, as they say.
Perhaps even more germane is Steichen’s perceived ability to groom quarterbacks for stardom.
The Colts’ quarterback carousel has been spinning its wheels ever since the untimely retirement of Andrew Luck, and with the exception of a modicum of success under an aging Philip Rivers, the Colts’ signal-calling has been pretty much out of luck ever since.
That’s where Steichen comes in. Starting with his years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he groomed Rivers and 2020 NFL offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert.
Then with the Eagles, he transformed an ordinary quarterback named Jalen Hurts into an all-star who ran and passed his way to the Super Bowl..
Steichen has announced his intention to tailor the Colts’ game to bring out the best in each of the players involved. That certainly makes more sense than trying to fit players into even the most potent-sounding system that calls for performances that go beyond the wheelhouse of the players trying to perform them.
In any case, of course, the top priority has to be talent capable of getting the job done. As the late, great Anderson High School basketball coach Norm Held used to say, “If you ain’t got no animals, you ain’t got no zoo.”
The Colts’ interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, could testify to that. The one-time All-Pro Colts veteran came in at midseason amid negative reaction to his lack of NFL coaching experience.
Critics could likewise hop on Steichen, who never played a down past college before jumping immediately into coaching. In reality, a head coach’s role is to motivate players and coordinate leadership rather than teach X’s and O’s to some of the world’s best athletes.
It was hoped Saturday could inspire an underperforming team, which didn’t happen for several reasons.
First, arguably the league’s best running back and the team’s top defensive player had both been lost for the season with injuries. The quarterback situation was in shambles.
While special teams were superb, and the defense played well, offensive punch just wasn’t there. And you can’t rewrite the playbook in midseason. Vince Lombardi or Paul Brown couldn’t have done much better.
It’s a lead pipe cinch the Colts, with a high draft pick, will take a blue-chip QB prospect to build around. Other positions must be shored up. Certainly Steichen will have his work cut out for him. Next season should be interesting, indeed.