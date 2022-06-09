Ever since time immemorial, mankind has pondered the wanton destruction of human life by the actions of tormented fellow humans. And we can’t even agree on where to start.
Capping the recent carnage a week apart, the slaughter of 10 people in an overt act of bigotry at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, allegedly by an 18-year-old , was followed by the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting by a suspect, 18, that took the lives of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers.
Those were followed by shootings in Philadelphia; Anniston, Alabama; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fresno, California; Chicago; Taft, Oklahoma; Detroit; Merced, California; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Indiana is not immune; last year’s FedEx shootings in Indianapolis left eight dead and several wounded, many of them members of the Sikh religion.
Everyone has ideas about how to shut the barn door after the horse has been stolen. Tighter controls on guns is mentioned first. That brings resistance from people concerned about self-protection, citing the Second Amendment guarantee of the right to keep and bear arms.
However, for those who believe ridding the nation of its firepower will solve the problem, it doesn’t work that way. FBI statistics from 2020 indicate hands, fists and feet caused more homicides than rifles — which would include assault-type ones.
Most of us became aware of mass school shootings in 1999 with Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Two males, 18 and 17, 17, massacred 12 students and one teacher. At Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, a 20-year-old killed 26.
In 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a young man, 19, killed 17. Three months later, a teen, 17, killed 10 with a shotgun at Santa Fe (Texas) High School. Six months ago, a 15-year-old killed four and hurt seven at Oxford High School in Michigan.
The shooters were young, most in their teens. Most were identified as loners, likely struggling with mental issues, crying out for attention that today’s lifestyle denies them. Many indicated their plans through online posts, though often too late to circumvent the tragedies.
In the past, I’ve questioned the wisdom of private ownership of assault-type weapons, whose logical purpose is the taking of human lives and certainly in a self-defense situation amounts to overkill, no pun intended. And the ease with which someone not even of legal drinking age can legally purchase these weapons defies common sense.
Even restrictions on assault-type weapons and the age to buy them likely would not have prevented Uvalde, though the body count might have been lower. Uvalde was a perfect storm of things going wrong, from a teacher apparently leaving a door unlocked to conflicting orders to law enforcement over confusion between an active shooter and a barricaded suspect.
There are no quick fixes. It’s going to take some serious planning.