Whenever controversy rears its head these days, you can be sure social media users will do their best to fan the flames.
The political correctness trend of recent years, not entirely without reason, has leaned in the direction of redressing facets of society that are offensive to segments of its membership. In particular, a number of sports teams on all levels have been pressured, sometimes successfully, to drop nicknames and traditions that stem from American Indian derivation.
Pro football's Washington Redskins and baseball's Cleveland Indians this year announced new traditions. Hereafter, the Washington football team will be known as the Washington Commanders, while Cleveland switches from Indians to Guardians.
Admittedly, Redskins is widely considered a derogatory term for Native Americans. And in Cleveland's case, the cartoonish caricature of mascot Chief Wahoo didn't do much for the Cleveland franchise in the way of public relations.
Locally, however, fans of the Anderson High School Indians have taken pride in the manner in which the tradition honors the city's founder, Chief William Anderson. While his father was a Swedish fur trader, his mother was the daughter of a chieftain of the Lenni Lenape or Delaware tribe, who called him Kikthawenund, which means “creaking boughs.”
Widely respected, he once stood up to Shawnee chief Tecumseh when the latter wanted him to join in a war on white settlers to reclaim Midwestern lands that had once belonged to the Indians.
Nearly a century of effort went into the development of Anderson's Indian mascot and later the maiden, including an Indian dance carefully crafted for authenticity, including a Boy Scout Indian dance troupe that traveled to Oklahoma to observe and participate in Native American rituals.
Still, in recent years there have been voices raising objection to the AHS tradition, most simply on the principle of holding on to a name and mascot some find uncomfortable. The latest brouhaha followed a video posting of the Indian dance and peace pipe ceremony on TikTok, which sparked a flurry of reaction on social media.
A number of Chief Anderson's descendants reportedly had approved of the AHS tradition. After the latest episode, however, others reportedly were heard from, offering disapproval of at least some aspects of the presentation.
Perhaps this should be no surprise. We can always count on dissenters to any cause in which emotions are involved, just on general principles. Add to that the centurieslong exploitation of Native Americans by expansionist immigrants as well as racial hatred that is slow to abate from our shrinking planet.
All too often, however, I believe many people are prone to throw traditions out the window just to satisfy a desire for unanimity of thought that reality suggests will never come. Pride in our schools and respect for tradition are slowly disappearing for many reasons.
While others need to be taken into account, sometimes traditions merit respect. I would hope local officials aren't prone to throw the baby out with the bathwater.